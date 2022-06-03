PREP BASEBALL: Falcons score 24 in victory; prep baseball recap

St. Albert 24, Atlantic 1

St. Albert scored 14 runs in the second inning of Thursday's road game to pull away with the win.

Junior Brendan Honahan led the Falcons with five RBIs, senior Carter White added four, sophomore Matt Holiday finished with three, senior DJ Weilage totaled three, freshman Jeremiah Sherrill totaled two, junior Cael Hobbs finished with two, freshman Owen Marshall added one and freshman Parker Heisterkamp tallied one.

St. Albert is now 4-3 on the season.

Abraham Lincoln 13, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

Abraham Lincoln won the first half of a road doubleheader after scoring at least one run in six of the seven innings. The Lynx outhit the Warriors 17-8 and took advantage of four errors.

Sophomore Zach Lincoln led the team with three RBIs, senior Joey Podraza finished with two, sophomore Aidan Martin added two, junior Owen Wilcoxen tallied two, junior Bennett Olsen collected one and junior Braydon Lincoln added one.

Podraza and Martin both hit home runs.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17, Abraham Lincoln 2

Abraham Lincoln went cold in the second game. The Warriors took a 4-2 lead in the first and added four in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.

Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry and Olsen added one RBI each.

Abraham Lincoln is now 7-5 on the season.

Bishop Heelan 15, Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City Heelan scored three in the first, six in the second and six in the fourth to defeat T.J. in Council Bluffs.

The Crusaders finished with 10 hits, including one home run.

Tyler Huey recorded the lone hit for the Yellow Jackets.

Bishop Heelan 13, Thomas Jefferson 2

Heelans scored three in the first, two in the second and led 10-2 after the fifth. They finished the game with three runs in the sixth.

Garrett Denman recorded an RBI for Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-10 on the season.

Tri-Center 12, Treynor 6

Tri-Center defeated Treynor on the road. The game was tied 4-4 after the third when Tri-Center scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the final two innings.

Tri-Center junior Michael Turner finished with three RBIs, senior Justice Weers added one, freshman Carter Kunze collected one, eighth-grader Cael Witt added one and freshman Cael Corrin tallied one. Turner hit one home run.

Treynor junior Jaxon Schumacher, senior Kaden Snyder, senior Brady Coffman and sophomore Loeck Helvie all added one RBI.

Tri-Center is 6-0 on the season and Treynor is now 3-2. Treynor is receiving votes in the most recent Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A rankings.

Underwood 13, AHSTW 2

Underwood earned a home win after scoring two in the first, two in the second, four in the fourth and five in the fifth. AHSTW scored two in the fourth as well.

AHSTW sophomore Nick Denning, junior Brayden Lund, junior Jacob Coon and sophomore Caleb Hatch all recorded hits for the Vikings.

Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan led the Eagles with four RBIs, senior Jake Reimer added three, sophomore Mason Boothby totaled two, eighth-grader Garrett Luett collected two and senior Kaiden Rodenburg finished with two.

AHSTW is now 2-5 on the season and Underwood improves to 6-0.

Creston 10, Glenwood 9

Creston rallied in the final inning to defeat Glenwood at home.

Glenwood led 2-0 after the second inning, but the Panthers took a 6-5 lead in the third. The Rams recaptured a 7-6 lead in the fourth.

Creston recaptured an 8-7 lead in the sixth.

Glenwood scored two in the top of the ninth to take a 9-7 lead but Creston scored two of its own to win the game.

Glenwood sophomore Trent Patton recorded two RBIs, junior Jason Colpitts added two, sophomore Kayden Anderson finished with one and senior Grant Von Essen tallied one.

Patton and Colpitts both recorded home runs.

Glenwood is now 5-1 on the season.

IKM-Manning 13, Riverside 2

Riverside fell at home after only managing two runs, both scored in the fourth. IKM-Manning scored two in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Senior Rherr Bentley went 2 for 3 from the plate with a double and sophomore Dalton Smith recorded two hits.

Riverside is now 1-5 on the season.