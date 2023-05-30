Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

St. Albert hosted Shenandoah for a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader on Tuesday night, the Falcons cruising in game one 12-0.

Game 1: St. Albert 12,

Shenandoah 0 (5 inn.) With Owen Marshall on the mound, the Falcons provided all he needed and more with a dozen runs to dominate the Mustangs and take the first game of the doubleheader.

"First game, handled things pretty well, second game we got a little slow, but we were able to hold them off and get the win," Marshall said. "We were just throwing to contact, defense was making plays, we just kept putting up runs every inning, and that really helped. And then we were just too far ahead for them to make a push back."

On the mound, Marshall credited his defense for backing him up and his off-speed pitches for working.

The Falcons got back to .500 with the win ahead of game two.

Shenandoah (1-3) -- 0

St. Albert (3-3) -- 12

Game 2: St. Albert 6, Shenandoah 4

Brendan Monahan and Marshall both provided most of the offense with a pair of two-run singles.

"Second game was a good win, but we actually got to play some defense," Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson said. "I was really excited about that, I thought the guys performed and did what they were capable of doing, and that's kind of what the game for us the second game was defense."

Still early in the season, some ups and downs have typified the early stretch, with hitting at times a strong suit while pitching has been limited.

"We have a couple guys that we can rely on, but tonight the second game (was) Parker (Heisterkamp's) first ever start for varsity, and then Colton Brennan, he's been injured, he stepped up."

"I think our biggest goal is just to keep low pitch counts, with how many games we play we just need to keep our arms fresh and make sure we have guys to throw every game so we can compete," Marshall added. "(And) keep attacking (at the plate), just stay with our approaches, keep taking the ball the other way, because when we take the ball the other way good things happen."

Shenandoah (1-4) -- 4

St. Albert (4-3) -- 6