The 2023 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference teams have been released, and four local athletes were named as unanimous selections.

Lewis Central had five players make a conference team and two more in the honorable mentions. Ty Thomson and Luke Woltmann each made the first team as unanimous honorees, Brady Hetzel, Parker Heller, and Casey Clair were second-team selections. Finally, Logan Manz and Payton Fort were honorable mentions.

Thomson was a strikeout machine for the Titans, setting down 97 hitters to lead the conference by 22. With a record of 5-3 and ERA of 2.06 over 54.1 innings, Thomson was arguably the top pitcher in the Hawkeye 10.

Woltmann, meanwhile, led LC and finished top ten in the conference in batting average (.381), and just outgunned Brendan Monahan from St. Albert for the conference lead in RBIs (48).

Heller was close behind in batting average (.371), while Fort came second on the team in RBIs (30). Hetzel also batted his way to a top-20 batting average (.343) and drove in 20 runs, while undefeated on the mound in six starts (6-0, 1.37 ERA).

Glenwood had two in the first team as Kayden Anderson was a unanimous selection, and JD Colpitts was also a first-team player. Trent Patton and Risto Lappala were named to the second team, and Nolan Clark and Ryan Turner were honorable mentions.

Few if any hitters made the impact future Husker Kayden Anderson made for Glenwood this year. The Rams junior shortstop led the conference in batting average (.525), home runs (8), on-base percentage (.685) and slugging (1.000).

Colpitts added a third-best batting average (.483) with 29 RBIs. Patton was sixth in batting average (.443) and had a team-high 31 RBIs, and was hard to strikeout, going down on three strikes just eight times. Both Lappala and Turner provided big innings on the mound, and Clark joined Lappala by hitting over .350.

Finally, St. Albert had two players on the first team with Brendan Monahan, who was another unanimous choice, and Cael Hobbs. Second-team honors went to Colton Brennan and Jerimiah Sherrill, and Owen Marshall was an honorable mention for the Falcons.

Monahan was the engine of the Falcons offense, while Hobbs provided some boom at the plate and anchored the rotation.

Fifth in the conference in batting average (.449), Monahan also came second in hits (48), home runs (7), RBIs (44) and slugging percentage (.794), and led all others with 85 total bases.

With three home runs (one grand slam) and 28 RBIs, Hobbs was solid at the plate, but was even more instrumental to the Falcons success on the mound.

Winning a conference-best eight games (to one loss), Hobbs allowed just 12 earned runs (1.56 ERA, fourth in Hawkeye 10) in 54 innings.

Marshall batted .345, and Sherrill and Brennan combined for 45 RBIs, both batting over .310.

Listed below is the complete slate of Hawkeye 10 All-Conference honorees. ** indicates a unanimous selection

FIRST TEAM

1 Easton OBrian, Atlantic, Sr, SS

2 **Cole Baumgart, Clarinda, Jr, Utility

3 James McCall, Clarinda, Sr, P

4 Cael Turner, Creston, Jr, INF/P/UT

5 Jaxon Wessel, Dension-Schleswig, Sr, CF/SS/P

6 **Kayden Anderson, Sr, Glenwood, Jr, SS/P

7 JD Colpitts, Glenwood, Sr, Inf/OF/P

8 **Cade Sears, Harlan, Sr, OF

9 **Stephen Leinen, Harlan, Fr, OF/P

10 Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic, Sr, INF/P

11 Ethan Loew, Kuemper Catholic, Jr, INF/P

12 **Ty Thomson, Lewis Central, Sr, P

13 **Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central, Jr, Utility/1B/P

14 **Dawson Bond, Red Oak, Sr, P/SS

15 Cael Hobbs, St. Albert, Sr, P

16 **Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, Sr, OF

2ND TEAM

1 Tadyn Brown, Clarinda, Sr, SS

2 Kyle Strider, Creston, Sr, INF/C

3 Risto Lappala, Glenwood, Sr, Inf/OF/P

4 Trent Patton, Glenwood, Jr, 3B/P

5 Jozef Reisz, Harlan, So, OF

6 Hayden Soma, Harlan, So, C

7 Quinn Koesters, Harlan, Jr, INF/P

8 Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic, Jr, OF

9 Koby Lampman, Kuemper Catholic, Sr, OF

10 Parker Heller, Lewis Central, Sr, OF

11 Brady Hetzel, Lewis Central, So, Utility/3B/P

12 Casey Clair, Lewis Central, Sr, DH

13 Landon Couse, Red Oak, Sr, OF

14 Logan Twyman, Shenandoah, Fr, P

15 Colton Brennan, St. Albert, Sr, 2B

16 Jeremiah Sherrill, St. Albert, So, SS

HONORABLE MENTION

1 Owen Marshall, St. Albert, So, P

2 Cody Schulte, Dension-Schleswig, So, INF/P

3 Jayden Proehl, Atlantic, Sr, P

4 Carter Pellett, Atlantic, Sr, 1B/P

5 Andrew Jones, Clarinda, Jr, 1B/OF

6 Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda, Jr, P

7 Parker Varner, Creston, So, P/INF

8 Nolan Clark, Glenwood, Jr, OF

9 Ryan Turner, Glenwood, So, P

10 Braydon Ernst, Harlan, Jr, P

11 Brock Lemrick, Harlan, Jr, P

12 Benicio Lujano, Kuemper Catholic, Jr, INF

13 Mason Knerl, Kuemper Catholic, Sr, P

14 Trevor Rial, Kuemper Catholic, Sr, INF/P

15 Payton Fort, Lewis Central, Sr, INF

16 Logan Manz, Lewis Central, Sr, 2B

17 Chase Roeder, Red Oak, Sr, INF

18 Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah, Jr, OF