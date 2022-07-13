PREP BASEBALL: Iowa City here they come! Titans roll through Rams for first state berth since 2005

After splitting the regular season games, Lewis Central baseball and Glenwood played the ultimate rubber match in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night in the Class 3A — Substate 8 championship.

Class 3A No. 1 Lewis Central, eight days after losing to Glenwood, settled the score convincingly, 10-0 in six innings to send the Titans to their first state tournament since 2005.

“We made no bones about it since the start of this season that if this was going to be a special season, we needed to make state,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “Our goal was to strike first and draw blood right away, and once we got the lead I didn’t see a whole bunch of fire with them.

“Kudos to Glenwood though, to get up here to the championship game. They have a great ball club, got good players, and kudos to them for a solid season.”

After the Titans loaded the bases with no one out, Payton Fort connected for an RBI single and Devin Nailor followed with a ground-out RBI to put the Titans on the board first with a 2-0 lead. The Titans retired the Rams quickly in the top of the second and Logan Manz grounded out but still got an RBI as Ty Thompson plated a run to make it 3-0 after two innings.

Devin Nailor connected for his second hit in the bottom of the third and added an RBI double and Casey Clair followed up with an RBI single to make it 5-0 in favor of the Titans after three complete innings.

“When we got those first few runs our confidence went through the roof,” Nailor said. “When you get that first run, we felt invincible and just looked for ways to keep pouring it on them.”

The Titans were not done yet, Fort hit a three-run homer to make it 8-0 Titans. Soon after, Luke Woltmann hit an RBI single to make it 9-0. However, the Rams hung on and forced a sixth inning. However, the Titans still felt in complete control being just one run away from victory.

“I got behind in the count early on,” Fort said. “At first I was just trying to protect the plate there earlier. I got a good spin on the ball and just knocked it out of here. We knew all game that we just had to keep the pedal down and keep the pedal down and not let up and I feel like we did that.”

JC Dermody and the Titan fielders, however, allowed just one hit all night to the Rams and Dermody struck out 11 batters and didn’t walk any to shut down any offensive chances for the Rams.

“We just kept making the routine plays,” Dermody said. “I would have liked to get the no-hitter, but I’ll take the win nonetheless. We as a group just did what we had to do to shut them down.”

The Titans sealed the deal as Fort hit a deep sacrifice fly that brought Brady Hetzel home for the winning run.

The Titans will now return to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. Many players said that this was the goal from day one and while it feels great to reach this goal the same players agree that the work here is far from finished.

“This is an incredible feeling,” Dermody said. “It’s just huge to get back to state for the first time since 2005, but we’re not done. I truly believe we can get a state championship and we’re going to be ready for whoever we play on Monday.”

“This feels so good,” Fort said. “This is what pays off all that work in the offseason and to see it all happen tonight, it’s unbelievable, but we’re not going to stop here. We want to go get a title and we’re going to do everything we can to get that chance.”

“It just feels awesome,” Nailor said. “This is what you look forward to as a kid and think ‘man, I really want to play there someday’ and to finally have our chance, it’s awesome.”

“We wanted a chance at the state title this year, and I feel that we’re in a great position as you can see with the quality baseball we played tonight,” Waters said.

Glenwood ends the season with a final record of 19-10.

The Class 3A state tournament will be played at Iowa City at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium and will begin the quarterfinal round on Monday. Check back soon for state tournament seedings and match-up information.

Glenwood (19-10)000 000 X – 0

Lewis Central (31-3) 212 041 X – 10