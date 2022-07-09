PREP BASEBALL: Jackets, Lynx fall in playoffs

Thomas Jefferson fell 10-0 to Class 4A No. 6 Waukee Northwest in six innings on the road in the Class 4A-Substate 8 quarterfinals. The Wolves scored five runs in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.

No individual stats were available for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson ends the season with a record of 1-34.

This was the final game for one senior, Sam Shanno.

Abraham Lincoln fell to Valley 3-0 on the road in the Class 4A - Substate 8 quarterfinals. Valley scored one run in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.

No individual stats were available for the Lynx

Abraham Lincoln finished the season with a record of 22-14.

This was the final game for three seniors - Joey Podraza, Braden LaSale and Carson Schaa.