PREP BASEBALL: Jackets swept in season opener

Thomas Jefferson baseball stumbled in its season-opening contest on Tuesday at home to Sioux City West in a doubleheader. The Yellowjackets lost the first game 10-0 and the second game 8-4.

T.J. head coach Tom Giles said mental mistakes were the beginning of the end for his team.

"In the first game we had some jitters," Giles said. "We went and spotted them four runs in the top of the first and it was all kind of mental errors. We just didn't believe in ourselves. We have to get over that because we have to get out there and compete and believe in ourselves and make plays. We kind of played on our heels in the beginning and timid, but we go better."

The Wolverines plated four runs in the top of the first, one in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.

Junior Jacob Lesley hit a single in the game and Kyle Komor blasted a double. Freshman Kendall Bell advanced to first on a base on balls and Sioux City West hit freshman Garrett Denman with a pitch to advance him.

Denman, freshman Nate Anderson and junior Garrett Foster pitched for Thomas Jefferson.

Anderson recorded three strikeouts, Foster struck out two and Denman finished with one. Foster gave up no runs on one hit in one inning of work.

Thomas Jefferson did better in the second game. Both teams scored once in the top of the first and Sioux City took a 3-1 lead with one run in the second and one run in the top of the third.

But, T.J. rallied to score three in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead.

Unfortunately, the Wolverines' offense continued to roll, scoring once in the fourth to tie the game, two in the fifth to take the lead and two in the sixth to secure the win.

Freshman Peyton Steinspring led Thomas Jefferson with three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run home run to tie the game. Lesley tallied the other RBI for T.J.

Denman and Lesley both recorded doubles.

Anderson also recorded a hit and Bell showed patience, being walked twice.

Lesley, sophomore Kayden Rubio and freshman Aaron Grell pitched for Thomas Jefferson in game two. Lesley struck out three batters and Grell recorded one strikeout.

Grell didn't give up any runs in his 1 2/3 innings of work.

"We had the lead but we didn't throw a zero up on the inning for them until the seventh inning," Giles said. "We allowed them to score every inning. We have to clean it up. There wasn't as many errors. Our defense was good. But we had some guys picked off. We have to believe, we have to execute, because we have a good group of kids here."

Last year, Thomas Jefferson had a roster that was extremely young with only three seniors and two juniors. The Jackets are still fairly young this year with six freshmen, three sophomores, six juniors and one senior.

"We're still young," Giles said. "... We only have one senior again this year. We're kind of built around that core of freshmen. They're pretty baseball savey."

The group finished 0-34 last year. The goal right now for the Jackets is simple. Get the first victory.

"After last year's 0-fer, we need to get the first one under the belt," Giles said. "The eighth graders that are now freshmen have never experienced it. We want to compete, we want to get off the bottom of the conference."