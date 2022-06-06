PREP BASEBALL: LC runs away with win early; baseball wrap

Class 3A No. 7 Lewis Central 13, Sioux City West 3

Lewis Central picked up a home victory on Saturday after outscoring West 6-1 in the first inning and never looking back.

Junior Logan Manz led the Titans with four RBIs, senior Aron Harrington tallied three RBIs, junior Casey Clair totaled three and junior Payton Fort collected one.

Manz hit one home run.

Lewis Central is now 9-2 on the season.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 9, St. Albert 1

After three scoreless innings, Gehlen scored one in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth in a tournament at Sioux City Heelan.

St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan recorded the lone RBI for the Falcons.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 13, St. Albert 3

Heelan, who is receiving votes in the most recent Class 3A coaches poll, led 2-1 after the first inning before the Falcons scored a run to tie it in the second.

The Crusaders then ran away, leading 5-2 after the third, 11-2 after the fourth and 13-3 after the fifth to win via mercy rule.

Seniors Carter White and DJ Weilage both finished with one RBI.

St. Albert is now 5-5 on the season.

Class 2A No. 3 Clarinda 11, Treynor 4

Treynor fell to Clarinda at home after Clarinda scored two runs in the first, two in the second one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Treynor scored one in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Treynor sophomore Holden Minahan and freshman Brady Wallace both recorded an RBI.

Treynor is now 4-3 on the season.

Anita CAM 15, Riverside 2

CAM earned a victory at home and led 3-0 after the first inning, 6-0 after two, 11-0 after three and outscored the Bulldogs 4-2 in the fourth to win via mercy rule. CAM is currently receiving votes in the most recent Class 1A coaches poll.

Riverside sophomore Dalton Smith and sophomore Garrett Hough both finished with one RBI.

Riverside is now 1-8 on the season.