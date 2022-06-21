PREP BASEBALL: Lewis Central sweeps Clarinda; baseball wrap

Lewis Central 15, Clarinda 4: Lewis Central with 15 of 32 from the plate as a team in a road victory on Monday. The score was tied 3-3 after four innings, but the Titans scored five in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh to secure the win.

Junior Payton Fort went 3 for 4 from the plate and drove in six runs, senior Davin Nailor recorded two RBIs and senior JC Dermody, senior Aron Harrington, junior Ty Thomson, sophomore Luke Woltman and junior Casey Clair all ended with one.

Lewis Central 20, Clarinda 1: Lewis Central scored four runs in the second inning, 10 in the third and six in the fourth to take the win.

Nailor and junior Logan Manz both drove in fourth runs, senior Britton Bond, Fort, and freshman Gavin Harrington all added two RBIs and Dermody, Harrington, Thomson, Woltman and freshman Brady Hetzel all tallied one.

Lewis Central finished the season with a 19-2 record.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16, Thomas Jefferson 1: Thomas Jefferson fell in Monday's home doubleheader after SBBL scored nine runs in the top of the first.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18, Thomas Jefferson 2: SBL led 6-2 after the first inning and scored four in the third, six in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Thomas Jefferson is now 2-18 on the season.

Creston 6, St. Albert 4: Creston scored three in the top of the first and the Falcons weren't able to mount a comeback at home. St. Albert made the second 5-4 in the fourth inning, but couldn't come any closer.

St. Albert senior DJ Weilage and freshman Jeremiah Sherrill both recorded RBIs.

Creston 14, St. Albert 4: Creston led 8-0 after the second inning and never looked back. All four of St. Albert's runs came in the third.

Sophomore Jaxson Lehnen and senior Carter White both drove in runs for the Falcons.

St. Albert is now 13-12 on the season.

Treynor 11, Riverside 0: Treynor scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to earn a win at home.

Riverside sophomore Grady Jeppesen, sophomore Garrett Hough, junior Aiden Bell and sophomore Kyler Rieken all recorded hits.

Treynor senior Brady Coffman went 2 for 3 from the plate with one home run and six RBIs. Sophomore Holden Minahan and junior Mason Yochum both recorded one RBI.

Riverside is now 4-15 on the season and Treynor is 9-7.

Underwood 7, Tri-Center 3: Underwood handed Tri-Center its second loss of the season in a home game after the Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the first.

Underwood led 5-1 after the first, 5-2 after the second, 5-3 after the fourth, 6-3 after the fifth and 7-3 after the sixth.

Tri-Center senior Jaxon Johnson, junior Michael Turner and freshman Cael Corrin all finished with one RBI.

Underwood senior Kaiden Rodenburg drove in two runs and sophomore Mason Boothby and senior Jake Reimer both added one.

Tri-Center is now 14-2 on the season and Underwood is 14-1.

Atlantic 3, Glenwood 1: Glenwood broke a scoreless tie with a run in the third inning but the Trojans scored one in the fifth and twice in the seventh to take a win in the first game of a doubleheader in Glenwood.

Sophomore Kayden Anderson and senior Caleb Dressel both recorded two hits and junior Jason Colpitts hit a double for the Rams. Anderson scored the lone run.

Glenwood 12, Atlantic 0: Glenwood stormed back in game two, scoring two runs in the first inning, nine in the third and one in the fourth.

Anderson drove in a team high three runs, Senior Jayme Fritts and Dressel both ended with two RBIs and sophomore Trent Patton, junior Risto Lappala and junior Evan Soergel all added one.

Glenwood is now 9-9 on the season.