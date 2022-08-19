 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL: Local talent makes All-State Team

Lewis Central senior pitcher JC Demody was named to the Class 3A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2022 First Team All-State Baseball team and saw other teammates honored for their performance this past summer as well. 

Senior catcher Britton Bond was named to the second team as well as senior utility player Aaron Harington. 

The Titans weren't the only local team to be recognized. Glenwood senior Kayden Anderson made the third team for Class 3A. 

Treynor junior Catcher Jaxon Schumacher made the Class 2A first team, Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan made the second team for Class 2A and Underwood sophomore Mason Boothby made the third team. 

Tri-Center junior Michael Turner made the third team for Class 1A and Tri-Center senior Justice Weers also made the third team. 

Dermody was also a recipient of one of the Gary and Sandy Nyhus Leadership Awards. 

Dermody also made the iabaseball.com Class 3A All-State First team, Harrington made the second team as did Anderson. Bond made the first team. 

Schumacher made the first team for isbaseball.com's Class 2A team, Weers and Turner made the Class 1A third team and St. Albert's DJ Weilage made the third team. 

Bond and Dermody also played in the senior all-star game in Mason City. Weer  and St. Albert's Dan McGrath also played. 

