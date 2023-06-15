Abraham Lincoln swept Thomas Jefferson in a doubleheader of the Dead Presidents Rivalry at Jon Lieber Field in Council Bluffs on Thursday evening.

The Lynx shut out the Yellow Jackets in game one 7-0, then rallied back from a 4-0 deficit in game two for a 5-4 win.

“We always want series wins,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “Just like all the college and pro teams do you go in a series and try to win the series and I’m to find a way against this TJ team and hope to do it more down the road.”

The Lynx broke the scoreless tie as Clayton Smith ran in after a throw-out got past the third baseman, providing the opening for Smith to go from second to home. Later in the fourth inning, Bennett Olsen pushed in another run as the catcher tried to throw out a runner stealing second to go up 2-0 in favor of the Lynx.

Olsen in the next inning began a rally with an RBI single, followed by an RBI sac fly to center field from Cooper Smith to double AL’s lead. Aidan Martin in the bottom of the sixth added another pair of runs on a two-RBI triple. Zach Lincoln brought Martin home with an RBI single

“Recently I’ve been struggling to hit, but I’m finding ways to get back into it,” Olsen said. “I’ve changed my approach at the plate. I’ve been used to looking for fastballs, but am getting more used to reading the curveballs and off speeds and I think that’s really helped me get going again at the plate.”

The Lynx held the Yellow Jackets to just two hits as Martin and Clayton Smith combined for two strikeouts on the mound in the win.

It didn’t take long for the Yellow Jackets to get to hits in game two though. Tyler Huey put the Jackets ahead with a lead-off solo homer to left field to start the game. Soon after Kyle Komer later connected for an RBI double to give TJ an early 2-0 lead after the first inning.

TJ expanded on its lead as Komer brought in another run in the third with a two-out RBI double to make it 3-0. Nate Anderson added another run to the lead as he hit an RBI single to score Huey.

“We came and really hit the ball well to start,” Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles said. “Couple guys afterward got some doubles and brought in a couple more, and the guys thought we were just going to roll, but we tried to do too much it things began to not work out for us.”

The Lynx finally got on the board as Cooper Smith connected for an RBI single in the bottom half of the fourth. Bennet Olsen scored another run as a walk with bases loaded suddenly cut TJ’s lead in half.

Things heated up in the bottom of the sixth as Clayton Smith laid down a bunt, and a fielder’s choice error to third base allowed two Lynx to come in and score and knot the game at 4-4.

Kohen Kucks scored the go-ahead run as Zach was hit by a pitch to advance the loaded bases. The Yellow Jackets got the game-tying run on second with two outs, but couldn’t answer, giving the Lynx the Thursday evening sweep.

“I’m never going to be disappointed when we get two conference wins,” Brietzke said. “That’s what we always strive to do, but as I told the boys sometimes you lose games you shouldn’t, sometimes you win games you shouldn’t. We left a lot of runners on base and didn’t do a great job on the base passes, but we found a way to win and that’s what you have to do.”

“We are much improved and we are missing some key guys,” Giles said. “And when you’re missing guys due to whatever reason, other guys get a chance to step up. No one so far has been able to step up and fill those shoes. It’s been a bit of a merry-go-round with different guys getting their chance, but no one has been able to seal the deal. ”

After a tough start, Andrew Fichter settled in and pitched six innings for the Lynx and struck out four batters. Though giving up a homer to start game two wasn’t the start he wanted, he and the defense found their way in the mid-innings to give themselves a chance for the comeback.

“A lead-off home run is pretty brutal,” Fichter said. “It wasn’t a bad pitch, but credit Tyler, he saw it through and made a good play.

“We came out with a lot of energy in that sixth inning though and did better at taking what they gave us and we got away with it.”

Brayden Lincoln pitched the top of the seventh to close the game.

The Lynx will host a doubleheader against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday with game one at 4 p.m. and Game two at 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson will play Bettendorf on Saturday at 8 a.m., then play Des Moines Lincoln at 10 a.m. in Council Bluffs at Gale Wickersham Complex.

Game 1

Thomas Jefferson (5-17) 000 000 0 – 7

Abraham Lincoln (10-12) 010 123 0 – 0

Game 2

Thomas Jefferson (5-18) 201 100 0 – 4

Abraham Lincoln (11-12) 000 203 0 – 5