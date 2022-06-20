PREP BASEBALL: Lynx outlast Bulldogs

Abraham Lincoln 9, Bettendorf 8: Abraham Lincoln captured an early lead at home on Saturday after scoring two runs in the bottom of the second.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 3-3 by the end of the third and captured a 6-5 lead by the end of the fourth. Bettendorf scored two in the fifth to take a three-run lead.

The Lynx then rallied to scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh to win.

Class 4A No. 9 Waukee Northwest 16, Abraham Lincoln 1: Waukee Northwest led 6-1 after the first inning and scored 10 in the second to make quick work of the Lynx.

A.L. is now 13-10 on the season.

Des Moines Lincoln 19, Thomas Jefferson 6: Thomas Jefferson led 4-3 after the second inning but the Railsplitters scored four the in the third and ever looking back.

DM Lincoln led 11-5 after the fourth inning, 12-5 after the fifth and outscored T.J. 7-1 in the sixth.

Thomas Jefferson freshman Nate Anderson led the Yellow Jackets with two RBIs.

Freshman Aaron Grell, senior Sam Shanno and freshman Grant Nuzum all finished with one RBI.

Thomas Jefferson is now 1-17 on the season.

Solon 13, St. Albert 5: Solon captured an 8-1 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

St. Albert freshman Owen Marshall led the Falcons with two RBIs and senior DJ Weilage and junior Cael Hobbs both added one. Weilage hit a triple during the game.

St. Albert is now 13-10 on the season.

Class 3A No. 7 ADM 5, Glenwood 3: Glenwood sophomore Trent Patton, senior Austin Patton and junior Evan Soergel all drove in runs for the Rams.

Both Trent and Austin Patton hit doubles for extra-base hits and Austin went 2 for 3 from the plate.

Class 3A No. 10 North Polk 7, Glenwood 1: North Polk scored one in the first, three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Glenwood's lone run came in the fourth inning.

Senior Nolan Little recorded the lone RBI for Glenwood.

Glenwood is now 8-8 on the season.