PREP BASEBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets

Abraham Lincoln baseball won three games against Thomas Jefferson on Sunday on Iowa Western. The Lynx won the first game 4-2 which was the continuation of a game from earlier this year that was rained out part way through, won the second game 17-0 and the third game 18-5.

In the first game Abraham Lincoln junior Braydon Lincoln recorded two RBIs and freshman Griff Rardin finished with one.

Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry hit a home run in game two and finished with five RBIs, Rardin added four more RBIs in the second game, junior Owen Wilcoxen collected two. Senior Joey Podraza, junior Bennett Olzen, senior Braden LaSale and junior Clayton Smith all added one RBI.

In the final game, senior Carson Schaa totaled four RBIs, LaSale and Goldsberry added three each, Braydon Lincoln and Rardin finished with two each and Podraza and sophomore Zach Lincoln collected one.

Individual stats for Thomas Jefferson were not available.

Thomas Jefferson is now 1-33 on the season and Abraham Lincoln is 22-12.