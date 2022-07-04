 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Nonpareil is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Wahl Optical
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets

  • Updated
  • 0
baseball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Abraham Lincoln baseball won three games against Thomas Jefferson on Sunday on Iowa Western. The Lynx won the first game 4-2 which was the continuation of a game from earlier this year that was rained out part way through, won the second game 17-0 and the third game 18-5.

In the first game Abraham Lincoln junior Braydon Lincoln recorded two RBIs and freshman Griff Rardin finished with one.

Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry hit a home run in game two and finished with five RBIs, Rardin added four more RBIs in the second game, junior Owen Wilcoxen collected two. Senior Joey Podraza, junior Bennett Olzen, senior Braden LaSale and junior Clayton Smith all added one RBI.

In the final game, senior Carson Schaa totaled four RBIs, LaSale and Goldsberry added three each, Braydon Lincoln and Rardin finished with two each and Podraza and sophomore Zach Lincoln collected one.

Individual stats for Thomas Jefferson were not available.

Thomas Jefferson is now 1-33 on the season and Abraham Lincoln is 22-12.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert