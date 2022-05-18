PREP BASEBALL: Lynx sweep Stars in season opener

Abraham Lincoln baseball started the season with a road sweep of Sioux City North on Tuesday, winning the first game 7-0 and the second game 5-4.

In the first game, the Lynx scored four in the top of the first and three in the fourth.

The second game looked to be on its way to another blowout. A.L. scored once in the first, once in the third and three times in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. The Stars rallied to score four in the bottom of the fourth.

Both defenses locked down the rest of the way, not allowing any runs in the final three innings.

"I was pretty proud of us," Abraham Lincoln head coach Tyler Brietzke said. "We came out and set the tone the first game. Bennett Olsen pitched out of his mind to start the season and we're looking for that consistency from him all year long. He's going to anchor that rotation.

"He just filled up the strike zone and did everything that we asked. We played really clean defense behind him."

Olsen pitched five innings, allowing no runs, three hits and three walks while striking out 10 hatters.

In the first game, Olsen, freshman Griff Rardin, junior Brayden Lincoln, sophomore Zach Lincoln and junior Owen Wilcoxen all recorded an RBI.

Olsen blasted a double for the only extra-base hit.

Zach Lincoln also store three bases and A.L. recorded seven stolen asses as a squad.

Gardin pitched two innings of relief and struck out two batters and gave up one hit.

In the second game, sophomore Gaven Goldsberry, Rardin, Braydon Lincoln and junior Miguel Oliveras all recorded RBIs.

Goldsberry recorded a triple for the lone extra-base hit.

A.L. threw four pitchers in game two - sophomore Aidan Martin, Braydon Lincoln, senior Braden LaSale and sophomore Zach Lincoln. They struck out nine batters as a team, including four strikeouts from Zach Lincoln.

"The first game went really well," Brietzke said. "The second game was a really gutsy performance from our guys. ... North had a really big inning and came to life. Next thing you know it's 5-4 and we're in a ball game.

"Zach Lincoln came in and pitched 2 1/3 shutout for us to kind of stop the bleeding and get us to the end of the game there. At the end of the day it was really pitching and defense that won the day for us."

The Lynx are hoping the two wins are just the first of many this season. Brietzke said he believes the strong defense and pitching could lead to a successful season.

"We're still fairly young, but the good news is last year we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting varsity," he said. "We move forward this year with a good class of sophomore and junior players.

"We took our lumps last year in conference and out of conference and just in the first games we've seen some good growth from last year to this year."