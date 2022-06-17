PREP BASEBALL: Martin drives in five against city rival, baseball recap

Abraham Lincoln 17, Thomas Jefferson 2: Abraham Lincoln held a 3-2 lead after four innings but opened the floodgates, scoring 14 runs in the final three innings.

A.L. sophomore Aidan Martin recorded five RBIs, freshman Griff Rardin recorded three, junior Clayton Smith and senior Joey Poraza both added two and sophomore Gaven Goldsberry, junior Bennett Olsen and junior Owen Wilcoxen all finished with one.

Martin finished the game with two doubles and went 3 for 5 from the plate.

The Lynx finished with 10 stolen bases as a team, including three from sophomore Zach Lincoln.

Thomas Jefferson junior Kyle Komor and junior Jacob Lesley recorded the RBIs for the Yellow Jackets.

Abraham Lincoln is now 12-9 on the season and Thomas Jefferson is 1-14.

Tri-Center 8, Riverside 0: Tri-Center scored at least one run in each of the first five innings and held the Bulldogs scoreless.

Tri-Center sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter led the Trojans with three RBIs, senior Alex Corrin and freshman Carter Kunze both added two and junior Michael Turner tallied one.

Tri-Center is now 14-0 on the season and Riverside drops to 3-14.

Treynor 3, AHSTW 2: Treynor scored in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead before AHSTW tied it up in the top of the third. But, Treynor scored once more in the sixth to take the win.

Treynor junior Jaxson Schumacher, senior Kaden Snyder and junior Ryan Bach all finished with an RBI for the Cardinals.

Treynor is now 7-7 on the season and AHSTW drops to 3-11.

Underwood 5, Audubon 2: Underwood scored two runs in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie but the Wheelers scored twice in the fourth to tie the game up. But, Underwood bounced back to score three in the bottom of the fifth to take the win.

Eighth-grader Garrett Luett, senior Jake Reimer and senior Kaiden Rodenburg all recorded an RBI.

Underoos is now 12-1 on the season.