St. Albert celebrated three seniors with an 8-7 walk-off win over Treynor on Wednesday evening, as Cael Hobbs pitched six innings and had an RBI double and Brendan Monahan drove in the winning run.

The Cardinals had a few chances early, stranding two runners in the first and one in the second, but senior Cael Hobbs was able to navigate through both with some groudouts and a strikeout.

"I was just throwing strikes, trying to play to contacts because I know I got a good defense behind me. Strikeouts are cool, but I was just trying to make them hit the ball, make them do it themselves," Hobbs said.

The senior pitcher added he wasn't thinking much of playing his final regular season home game, but had to maintain composure once on the field.

"I wasn't thinking much of it before but once I actually got out there. I was trying not to get emotional, but I kept my composure and just did what I know how to do."

From starting on varsity in eighth grade, to a state championship as a sophomore in 2021, Hobbs is now in a position to lead when he used to be led.

"I always looked up to the people above me, and now it's kind of surreal that I'm one of those people. The journey, it's been fun. I really don't want it to come to an end, but we're going to work on it go into playoffs hopefully make a run."

Hobbs also still remembers his first appearance on the mound well after making his last at Chuck Wolever Field.

"I remember my first appearance, my eighth grade year, I came in to pitch and I wasn't supposed to, and that was a that was a big positive because I came out and got three out to get us (a win over) Creston, when I was in eighth grade, I still remember it. Obviously I have bad outings on the mound and I used to be really hot headed and I couldn't get past it, but over the years I've learned to relax and chill out. And obviously winning a state championship was awesome. It's been a fun ride with these guys for sure."

RBI singles by Cole Pekny, Jaxson Lehnen and Jeremiah Sherrill, along with a fielder’s choice and bases-loaded hit by pitch, made the Cardinals pay as the Falcons scored five to give Ethan Hill an early exit through just 1 and 1/3 innings with all five attributed to the freshman starter.

"The whole lineup, we can all hit really well see the ball really well," senior Brendan Monahan (3-for-4, game-winning RBI single) said. "And we just kind of go off of each other, so one guy gets a hit seems to carry on to the next guy next to the next guy, and then all of a sudden we're scoring runs, and that really helps us."

The Cardinals didn’t stay in a 5-0 hole for long, though, as Jaxon Schumacher crushed a two-run home run over the left-center field fence to cut the deficit to three.

But the Falcons were able to add to their lead as an error following a single by Owen Marshall and an RBI double by Cael Hobbs scored two as the senior starting pitcher helped himself out.

Fellow senior Brendan Monahan then came in to shut the door in the seventh inning, needing to evade a jam after allowing an RBI double to Jaxon Schumacher. With two runners on, Monahan struck out back-to-back batters looking before another run scored on a miscommunication at first base. A sinking liner off the bat of Hill found the grass in left field to score two and suddenly tie the game at 7-7.

Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson is waiting for others -- aside from the "not very local," but "lead by example" leaders Hobbs and Monahan -- to step up.

"We're just kind of struggling with having a kid take charge. They're all waiting for somebody else to do it. And you know, we've talked about that out there (after the game), but you know those juniors they gotta step it up and start being the being the dude. And that's just, once they can do that, I think stuff will start clicking. I don't know what we're getting every day."

But after the Falcons were able to load the bases, Monahan made up for the blown lead with a base hit up the middle to cap senior night with a St. Albert W.

"Obviously not in the top half of that inning, it wasn't how we wanted it to go and we had a couple miscommunications and whatnot, gave up some hits, but it was really nice to see all my teammates get on base and just rally behind each other and then get that last hit. Like you said, it just felt really good for the team to get that win tonight, last home game," Monahan said.

The senior has been on a journey, battling serious injuries and challenges aplenty, that as it reaches its end hasn't quite set in yet.

"(I'm) just trying to take it all in and probably won't hit me until later a few weeks after but it's really special and I'm glad to be able to play with my teammates and my coaches and parents and fans and on this field for this team. It's just been a great time."

Patterson hopes the experience that Hobbs, Monahan and Colton Brennan -- along with a few juniors -- have from winning the state championship translates into the upcoming 2023 postseason. Playing as "many games as (they) can" has helped the development for the Falcons.

"They're very good leaders. They're not very vocal, so they lead by example. And the younger sophomores, freshmen have caught on to that. And it has really helped them develop the younger kids. But like you said, they've been there so they know what to expect. And they try to push the kids quietly and it's just that the mentality for some of them isn't there yet. But that's we got to get that culture instilled. So that's kind of what we're working on."

Treynor (14-10) 002 010 4 – 7 9 1

St. Albert (19-16) 050 200 1 – 8 11 1