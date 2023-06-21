Brendan Monahan put up a video game stat line as St. Albert blew out Denison 18-3 to split a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Falcons senior was 7-for-8 over both games, hitting three doubles and four home runs for 22 total bases, driving in 10 RBIs and scoring eight runs.

Game 1: Denison-Schleswig 13, St. Albert 11

The Falcons jumped ahead with a four-run first inning, but the Monarchs hit back with five in the bottom half.

After St. Albert tied the game at six in the top of fifth, Denison plated three to briefly regain the lead before the Falcons answered with another three-run inning.

But in the bottom of the sixth, the Monarchs took the lead and added insurance with a four-run inning to go ahead 13-9.

Although St. Albert threatened in the seventh, Denison held on for the win.

Monahan hit two of his home runs in the first game, driving in four RBIs. Sophomore Owen Marshall added two, while Cael Hobbs, Parker Heisterkamp, Cole Pekny and Jaxson Lehnen had one RBI each.

St. Albert (16-13) 400 023 2 – 11

Denison (6-15) 510 034 x – 13

Game 2: St. Albert 18, Denison-Schleswig 3

Neither team gained much of a foothold until the fourth inning in game two. In that inning, the Falcons lit up the scoreboard for eight runs, and followed with six in the fifth to run away from the Monarchs.

Monahan once again hit two dingers and drove in six RBIs.Pekny had a huge game as well, hitting 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Hobbs and Lehnen both drove in two runs, while Jeremiah Sherrill and Marshall had one RBI each.

St. Albert (17-13) 202 86x x –18

Denison (6-16) 101 01x x – 3

Glenwood 8, Shenandoah 6

The Rams came back from an early 2-0 hole and scored two runs in the top of the sixth to come away with a close win over the Mustangs.

Jason Colpitts led the way with two RBIs, Risto Lappala, Briten Maxwell and Brody Taylor drove in one run each.

Glenwood (10-8) 000 242 0 – 8

Shenandoah (6-12) 200 040 0 – 6

AHSTW 5, Missouri Valley 4

Three runs in the top of the sixth led the Vikings to a close road win over the Big Reds.Ty Nelson had AHSTW’s lone RBI.

AHSTW (10-7) 110 003 0 – 5

Mo. Valley (5-15) 003 010 0 – 4

Treynor 8, IKM-Manning 6

The Cardinals bounced back from back-to-back losses with a late charge to overcome the Wolves.

After scoring four in the first inning, Treynor had to work back from a a 6-5 deficit, scoring two in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.

Both Holden Minahan and Ryan Bach had two RBIs each, while Brady Wallace also drove in a run.

IKM-Manning (7-13)

Treynor (12-7) 401 021 0 – 8

Harlan 16, Lewis Central 6

The Titans suffered just their third defeat of the season as they struggled to slow down the Cyclones bats. Payton Fort drove in two runs, while Brady Hetzel and Casey Clair had one RBI each.

Lewis Central (20-3) 000 240 x – 6

Harlan (14-10) 001 636 x – 16

Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 8, LeMars 6

Game 2: LeMars 12, Abraham Lincoln 10

Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20, Thomas Jefferson 1

Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23, Thomas Jefferson 1