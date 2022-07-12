PREP BASEBALL: Panthers pound Trojans, deny Trojans back-to-back state trips

Class 1A No. 10 Kingsley-Pierson scored early and often, and held the Trojans to just two hits in the game to deny Tri-Center back-to-back trips to the Class 1A state tournament. The Panthers beat the Trojans 10-1.

The Panthers sent the Trojans out 1-2-3 and Damon Schmid hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom half of the first. The Panthers would push two more runs home before the Trojans got out of the first inning.

The Panthers scored another run in the third and fourth innings to increase their lead to 5-0. The Trojans broke their zero in the top of the fifth as Cael Witt scored off a wild pitch.

However, the Panthers quickly snuffed out any momentum the Trojans built, with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, and wouldn’t allow any more runs by the Trojans.

The Trojans end the season with a record of 19-7 and will graduate three seniors in Jaxon Johnson, Justice Weers and Cael Corrin.

Check back online soon for an updated story with quotes and extended stats.

Tri-Center (19-6) 000 010 0 – 1

Kingsley-Pierson (25-4) 301 150 0 – 10