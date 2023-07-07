Glenwood held off consistent Creston pressure through strong pitching by Risto Lappala, who also provided two RBIs in a 3-2 win in the 3A-8 quarterfinals on Friday night.

Rams starting pitcher Lappala helped himself out with a 2-run double in the bottom of the first inning to open an early lead.

“We've gone against this pitcher last time he was here, and we know that he really likes to live on the outside of the plate,” the Glenwood senior said. “And so at first I kept trying to like pull it, which isn't gonna help, so I had to just make sure to try to hit right field, and I was able to get one down the line.”

The Panthers answered on an error in the top of the third, but Glenwood quickly got the lead back to two on an RBI double to deep right-center field by Kayden Anderson. The Nebraska commit appeared to add to the lead on a sacrifice fly, but left third early, leaving the advantage at 3-1.

“They both hit the ball well, two doubles,” Rams head coach Kurt Schultz said. “Kayden’s could have been a (home run), if he lifted a little more it could have been a home run because he line-drived off the fence, so that was pretty good. Timely hits, that's baseball.”

Lappala dialed it in on the mound, striking out eight Panthers through 5.2 innings. Ryan Turner then shut the door, relieving Lappala in the sixth and limiting the Panthers to just two walks while striking out a batter.

“Both our pitchers threw well,” Schultz said. “That’s the big thing, pitching. We didn't have that many hits. And we made a couple of base running errors and that cost us, but overall happy.”

With a Creston base runner getting on base in every inning but the second, both pitchers and defense managed the game extraordinarily well.

“Obviously as a coach, you like that a lot. I mean, when they can manage that, we had a guy picked off, actually had two guys picked off and we didn't get either one of them. And so that was good. I mean, they were watching and they were keeping pressure on the runners. So they were not trying to be as elusive as I'm sure he wanted them to be. So anyway, I'm happy with that. They did a good job.”

Schultz added that Lappala’s key for strikeouts was his velocity, keeping the Panthers behind his pitches.

For the senior himself, a mix of fastball and off-speed was his focus.

“I really made sure to mix up my times, to come set count three, count six, just change the timings, keep them guessing. Also had to make sure I had some good pick-off moves, keep them on. Because if I'm throwing it harder, it's gonna be easier for Briten (Maxwell) to throw them out. So that definitely played a key role in that.

“The off-speed definitely finished them off, but the fastball would get me up in the count, which keeps them guessing which really helped a lot.”

Going up against Lewis Central – who owns the season series 2-0 – in the 3A-8 semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m., Schultz said the Rams will need to replicate their play Friday.

“Same thing as we did here, pitch well, play a little better defense than we actually did tonight because we made some errors that could have caused us, didn't, but can't do that against LC. They're just too good. And hopefully we can hit the ball a little better.”

Creston (14-22) 001 001 0 -- 2

Glenwood (13-13) 201 000 0 -- 3