PREP BASEBALL: Rams rattle Titans, Lynx fall in extra innings

Glenwood 11, Lewis Central 7: Lewis Central baseball attempted a late rally against Glenwood on Wednesday at Iowa Western Community College but couldn't overcome an early deficit.

Glenwood scored two runs in the first and three in the second to take an early 5-0 lead before Lewis Central but the lead to one in the third.

The Rams found their groove again in the fifth, scoring three more and took an 11-4 lead in the top of the seventh.

Lewis Central scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't score anymore.

Glenwood sophomore Kayden Anderson led his team with four RBIs, sophomore Trent Patton drove in three runs and junior Jason Colpitts tallied a pair of RBIs.

Anderson finished with two triples in four at bats and senior Jayme Fritts went 4 of 5 from the plate.

Lewis Central senior JC Dermody led the Titans with three RBIs, junior Casey Clair plated two runs and senior Britton Bond drove in a run.

Glenwood is now 17-9 after the win and Lewis Central is 28-3.

Harlan 2, Abraham Lincoln 1: Abraham Lincoln fell in extra innings on the road on Wednesday.

After five scoreless innings, Harlan scored the first run before A.L. tied it up with a solo run in the seventh.

But, the Lynx weren't able to score in the eighth and the Cyclones won on a walkoff.

The loss drops the Lynx's record to 22-13 on the season.