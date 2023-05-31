Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Glenwood and Lewis Central both swept their Hawkeye 10 opponents in Tuesday's action, while Tri-Center and Underwood both scored double-digit runs in WIC wins.

Game 1: Glenwood 12, Denison-Schleswig 0 (5 inn.)

The Rams cruised to a shut-out win over the Monarchs, scoring five runs in both the first and fourth innings. Leading the bats were Jason Colpitts (2-for-3, home run, four RBIs) and Risto Lappala (2-for-2, two doubles, three RBIs). Evan Soergel, Briten Maxwell and Ryan Turner each drove in a run in a dominant Glenwood win.

In a run-rule shortened win, Kayden Anderson (4 IP, five strikeouts) and Colpitts (1 IP, two strikeouts) combined to hold the Monarchs to just three hits.

Glenwood (1-2) 500 52x x -- 12 9 0

Denison (4-5) 000 00x x -- 0 3 5

Game 2: Glenwood 18, Denison 4

If the Rams bats were hot in game one, they were scorching in the second game against the Monarchs. Anderson led the way, hitting 4-for-4 with four RBIs, while Jack Johnson and Soergel added two RBIs each. Lappala, Trent Patton, Colpitts and Maxwell all drove in one run as the Rams put together 22 hits.

Glenwood (2-2) 112 503 6 -- 18 22 0

Denison (4-6) 000 400 0 -- 4 6 4

Game 1: Lewis Central 16, Red Oak 3 (5 inn.)

Hitting, hitting and more hitting. The Titans scored in all five innings, led by a seven-run fourth inning to rout the Tigers in the first game of the doubleheader. Leading the way was Luke Woltmann (2-for-4, four RBIs), while both Payton Fort and Ty Thomson both drove in two. Brady Hetzel and Casey Clair drove in one each.

Lewis Central (6-1) 131 74x x -- 16 13 1

Red Oak (4-1) 101 01x x -- 3 6 4

Game 2: Lewis Central 14, Red Oak 0 (6 inn.)

Another game, another double-digit output on the scoreboard. This time, Thomson took the mound and also shut down the Tigers bats, allowing no hits and striking out seven in three innings of work. Gaven Goldsberry shut the door with three more, two-hit innings with five strikeouts.

Woltmann once again had the hot bat, driving in three runs with a pair of doubles, while both Logan Manz and Parker Heller drove in two runs each. Clair and Jack Doolittle both had an RBI each as well.

Lewis Central (7-1) 015 107 x -- 14 10 0

Red Oak (4-2) 000 000 x -- 0 2 2

Tri-Center 13, Riverside 0 (5 inn.)

Once again, double-digit runs led to a trouncing by the Trojans over the Bulldogs. A six-run third set the tone, and the Trojans got the job done in five to continue their strong start to the season.

Isaac Wohlhuter led the way with three RBIs, while Carter Kunze drove in two. Michael Turner, Revin Bruck and Sean McGee added one RBI each. On the basepaths, the Trojans stole eight bases in nine attempts.

On the mound, Wohlhuter (2.2 IP, three strikeouts, two hits), Kunze (1 IP, two strikeouts, 0 hits) and McGee (1.1 IP, one hit, four strikeouts) shut down Riverside's bats.

Riverside did not report stats.

Tri-Center (6-1) 206 23x x -- 13 9 2

Riverside (1-3) 000 00x x -- 0 x x

Underwood 11, Audubon 4

The final double-digit output from area teams, the Eagles eliminated a two-run deficit with back-to-back innings of four and seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull ahead 11-4 (Wheelers scored two in the top of the fifth).

Garrett Luett, Ryker Adair and Nick Hackett each drove in two runs, while Jack Vanfossan and Luke Seidler drove in one each.

Five different Eagles took the mound in the win, with Vanfossan get the bulk in 2.2 IP with five strikeouts and zero earned runs (two unearned).

Aububon (2-5) 200 020 0 -- 4

Underwood (3-1) 000 470 0 -- 11

Game 1: LeMars 13, Thomas Jefferson 3 (5 inn.)

The Bulldogs swept the Yellow Jackets, beginning with an offensive explosion in the first game. At least two runs in the first through fourth innings put TJ in a hole they couldn't climb out of.

Kayden Rubio, Jordan Steinspring and Garrett Denman had the RBIs for the Yellow Jackets.

TJ (2-9) 100 02x x -- 3 8 2

LeMars (6-4) 424 30x x -- 13 13 2

Game 2: LeMars 8, Thomas Jefferson 7

In the second game, TJ's comeback effort fell just short. The Yellow Jackets scored three in the sixth and two in the seventh to cut the deficit to one, but couldn't find the tying run in spite of out-hitting the Bulldogs.

Denman drove in two, while Rubio, Nate Anderson, Kendall Bell and Grant Nuzum each had one RBI in the losing effort.

TJ (2-10) 101 003 2 -- 7 8 3

LeMars (7-4) 350 000 0 -- 8 6 5

Game 1: Sioux City East 5, Abraham Lincoln 2

The Lynx did not report stats.

Abraham Lincoln (4-8) 000 101 0 -- 2 x x

Sioux City East (6-5) 102 002 0 -- 5 8 1

Game 2: Sioux City East 9, Abraham Lincoln 4

Abraham Lincoln (4-9) 000 004 0 -- 4

Sioux City East (7-5) 121 122 0 -- 9