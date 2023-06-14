AHSTW scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to pull away late from Riverside in Oakland on Tuesday night.

AHSTW 11 Riverside 8

The Vikings lept out to a 3-0 lead after an inning and a half, but the Bulldogs scored the next four runs and took a slim 4-3 lead up to the final inning where the Vike’s offense pushed eight runs across for the win.

Brayden Lund hit a grand slam among three total hits, Caleb Hatch and Blake Akers also had three hits and Jacob Coon earned the win on the mound.

Cole Jeppesen led the Bulldogs with two hits and Keaten Rieken had three RBIs to lead the team.

AHSTW (8-5) 120 000 8 – 11

Riverside (4-9) 010 300 4 – 8

Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 2: The Lynx earned an impressive game-one win over Class 3A No. 6 Bishop Heelan.

The Lynx score four runs in the second inning to build an early lead and held the Crusaders to just two hits in the game while the Lynx connected for seven in the win. Leading the way was, Bennett Olsen with two hits and an RBI. Cooper Smith led AL with two RBIs to go with a hit.

Olsen also earned the win on the mound after pitching six innings and striking out seven batters. Aidan Martin also pitched an inning and didn’t allow any hits.

Bishop Heelan (16-7) 001 000 1 – 2

Abraham Lincoln (9-11) 040 020 0 – 6

Bishop Heelan 13 Abraham Lincoln 4: The Crusaders forced the doubleheader split after getting the bats going for 11 hits in game two.

Aidan Martin led the Lynx with two hits and an RBI in the loss.

Bishop Heelan (17-7) 300 132 4 – 13

Abraham Lincoln (9-12) 100 111 0 – 4

Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 2: Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central, after falling behind 2-0 after two innings, plated a trio of runs in the third inning to take the lead and two more in the top of the sixth to win game one over the Class 2A No. 6 Knights at Merchants Park in Carroll.

Luke Woltmann posted two hits and two RBIs and Parker Heller had two hits as well. Woltmann also earned the win on the mound after pitching five innings and striking out six.

Lewis Central (14-2) 003 002 0 – 5

Kuemper Catholic (12-6) 110 000 0 – 2

Lewis Central 11 Kuemper Catholic 4: The Titans completed the sweep over Kuemper despite falling behind 2-0 early in the contest.

The Titans cut the two-run deficit in half with a run in the top of the third then exploded to score another 10 runs over the next three innings to pull away from the Knight to earn an impressive Hawkeye 10 sweep.

Luke Woltmann had two hits in the win, including a home run, and had two RBIs. Brady Hetzel added two hits of his own to go with an RBI and Ty Thomson had a hit and two RBIs. Hetzel also earned the win on the mound after pitching five innings and striking out four.

Lewis Central (15-2) 001 523 0 – 11

Kuemper Catholic (12-7) 200 002 0 – 4

St. Albert 8 Atlantic 2: A key sixth inning where the Falcons scored five runs helped lead to a win in game one of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader in Atlantic.

Colton Brennan, Brendan Monahan, Jeremiah Sherrill, Owen Marshall, and Jaxson Lehnen all had a hit for the Falcons. Monahan also had three RBIs in the game. Marshall earned the win on the mound after pitching 5 ⅓ innings and allowing three hits while striking out five batters. Monahan pitched the rest of the game and struck out three more while allowing just one hit.

St. Albert (12-9) 210 005 0 – 8

Atlantic (8-6) 100 020 1 – 4

St. Albert 12 Atlantic 2: The Falcons completed the sweep as they beat the Trojans in game two after playing four complete innings.

The Falcons took the lead right away with a pair of runs in the first inning then started pulling away with six more in the second inning. Jaxson Lehnen led the Falcons with three hits and had an RBI. Brendan Monahan led the team with three RBIs to go with two hits. Cael Hobbs got the win after pitching all five innings, striking out eight, and allowing three hits.

The Falcons have now won six consecutive games.

St. Albert (13-9) 260 4XX X – 12

Atlantic (8-7) 010 1XX X – 2

Glenwood 6 Creston 5: A fast start from the Rams helped hold off a seventh-inning rally try from the Panthers to earn a Hawkeye 10 win.

Out of the Rams' 11 total hits, Jason Colpitts led the charge with three hits and three RBIs. Nolan Clark added another two hits. Kayden Anderson earned the win on the mound after pitching five innings and striking out nine. Evan Soergel pitched two innings and struck out two more.

Glenwood (7-6) 410 010 0 – 6

Creston (9-11) 001 100 3 – 5

Treynor 16 Audubon 6: The Wheelers scored six runs in the top of the first to take control early on. But the Cardinals wouldn’t allow another run for the rest of the game despite trailing half the evening.

The Cardinals plated three runs to cut the deficit in half after one complete inning and scored a run each in the second and third inning to make it a one-run game. The Cardinals broke the floodgates with a nine-run fifth inning to pull ahead and then scored two more in the bottom of the sixth to enforce the 10-run rule.

Out of 10 total hits for the Cardinals, Holden Minahan led the way with three hits and an RBI. Brady Wallace had a hit and led with three RBIs. Mason Yochum had two hits in the win and an RBI as well.

Audubon (3-12) 600 000 X – 6

Treynor (9-4) 311 092 X – 16

Tri-Center 7 IKM-Manning 1: The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the opening inning and five more in the fourth to pull away with their fifth straight win.

Michael Turner connected for three hits, including a home run, and had four RBIs and Sean McGee added two hits with an RBI in the win.

Cael Corrin earned the win after pitching five innings and striking out five batters.

IKM-Manning (5-8) 000 100 0 – 1

Tri-Center (11-5) 200 500 0 – 7

Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 6: The Yellow Jackets took the lead in this game on two separate occasions as they scored three runs in the top half of the first and fourth innings. But the Stars responded each time to go in front and win game one of this Missouri River Conference doubleheader.

Kendall Bell totaled three hits and two RBIs for TJ and Nate Anderson added two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Komor also had two hits in the loss.

Thomas Jefferson (5-14) 300 300 0 – 6

Sioux City North (15-8) 400 500 0 – 9

Sioux City North 12 Thomas Jefferson 6: The Stars completed the sweep as they plated seven runs in the first inning to take command early.

Garrett Denman had four hits and two RBIs and Kendall Bell had two hits.

Thomas Jefferson (5-15) 000 402 0 – 6

Sioux City North (16-8) 701 400 0 – 12