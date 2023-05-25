Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Abraham Lincoln scored six runs in the sixth inning of a 9-5 win over St. Albert, while Tri-Center won 22-19 in an offensive outburst Wednesday.

Abraham Lincoln 9, St. Albert 5

The Lynx trailed 5-3 heading into the sixth inning, but put together six runs to flip the deficit into a five-run lead. Leading the AL hitting was Brayden Lincoln and Greyson Clark with two RBIs each, while Cooper Smith (3-for-4), Bennett Olsen (2-for-3) and Owen Wilcoxsen (2-for-3) added an RBI each.

On the mound, Clayton Smith went five innings and held the Falcons with three earned runs. Leading St. Albert's hitting was Cole Pekny (2-for-2, home run, 4 RBIs) with a big home run.

Abraham Lincoln (2-4) 100 116 0 -- 9 11 2

St. Albert (2-1) 001 030 1 -- 5 8 2

Tri-Center 22, Kuemper Catholic 19

That is not a misprint. The Trojans and Knights put a beating on the scoreboard, Kuemper scoring six runs in both the first and fifth innings, and Tri-Center plating 11 runs in the sixth to erase 13-9 lead.

With 16 hits as a team, Lincoln Thomas (4-for-4, 3 RBIs), Michael Turner (4-for-5, 3 RBIs), Tristin Gunderson (2-for-5, 2 RBIs), Isaac Wohlhuter (3-for-5, 2 RBIs), Carter Kunze (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Sean McGee (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) all made big contributions to the winning effort. Cael Witt, Revin Bruck and Cameron Hoden all drove in one run each.

Nine Trojans were hit-by-pitch in the win, and six reached on walks. The Trojans also capitalized on seven Knights errors.

Tri-Center (3-1) 243 00(11) 2 -- 22 16 3

Kuemper (4-1) 601 063 3 -- 19 8 7