PREP BASEBALL: Sixth inning spurt pushes Rams by Trojans

After leaving their first 10 base runners stranded, Glenwood pushed three runs home in the bottom of the sixth inning to spoil Atlantic’s upset bid in Friday night’s Class 3A first-round game in Glenwood. The Rams beat the Trojans 3-2.

“We made the game close,” Rams coach Kurt Schulz said. “We had plenty of opportunities to pull ahead nearly every inning and finally we broke through in that sixth inning. Overall, we kept the pressure on and I think wore down their pitcher and we still got 11 hits so you got to be happy with that. In the end, we did what we had to do.”

The Rams and Trojans got a couple of early hits and put a runner on third in the first couple of innings, but would hold each other scoreless until the third inning. The Trojans cashed in two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead early on.

The Trojans would hold the 2-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth when the Rams finally cashed in on some early hits Jason Colpitts pushed the Ram’s first run across after a one-out RBI single. The game-tying run was brought in with an RBI from Trent Patton, and Nolan Clark plated the game-winning run after a wild pitch.

“It got a little close for comfort, but it is what it is and we still got the result we wanted,” Colpitts said. “I knew it would take just one hit to get things going for the team. We started slow, we were hitting well, we were just leaving guys in scoring position, and we know at this time of the season we just can’t do that. We just gotta keep hitting the ball and find a way to score our runners.”

Kayden Anderson, with just 10 pitches left before his maximum pitch count struck out two Trojan batters within those 10 pitches to end the evening with 12 strikeouts and brought Atlantic to its final out as Colpitts took the mound.

“My defense really helped me out here tonight,” Anderson said. “It’s always nice having those guys behind my back and I was feeling good with every pitch at every time and we did enough to hold them off.”

Anderson was credited with the win on the mound after pitching 6.2 innings and allowing just four hits.

The Trojans got a baserunner to third base with two outs looking to tie the game. However, Colpitts put an end to the Trojan’s hopes of a comeback with a strikeout to cap the game and completed the comeback for the Rams.

Out of Glenwood’s 11 total hits, Colpitts led the Rams with three hits and an RBI. Trent Patton added two hits for the Rams and an RBI.

With the win, Glenwood will advance to the Class 3A substate semifinal where they will play Harlan, a team that bested the Rams twice in the regular season.

“They are really good,” Schulz said. “They’re a well-coached team. They’ll pitch well, they’ll bunt and it’s always a tough game against Harlan. Whatever happens, happens, but as long as we play well it should be a great game.”

The Cyclones and Rams will play at 7 p.m. on Monday in Harlan.

Atlantic (9-18) 002 000 0 – 2

Glenwood (18-9) 000 003 0 – 3