Class 3A No. 3 Lewis Central used a key third and sixth inning to pull away from Shenandoah on Senior night in Council Bluffs 10-2.

“We started off really slow, and their pitcher had four or so strikeouts in the first two innings,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “We eventually took advantage of some things and mistakes, and as I told the guys after the game, the board shows eight hits but six of those were really clutch hits for us and brought in runs, so I’m very happy with that.”

The Titans failed to get a hit within the first two innings but got hot in the third inning as Luke Woltmann hit an RBI single to bring the first run and Payton Fort followed with a two-RBI triple, and Casey Clair hit a two-run home run.

LC kept things going in the next inning as Parker Heller stole home on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to make it 6-0.

“We’ve had this happen in a lot of Hawkeye 10 games, where we start slow, and our opponents start gaining confidence,” Woltmann said. “As you saw tonight, we know we’re still the better team, and sometimes it just takes us a second. It’s been our biggest problem, but we still came together and showed we were the better team.”

Woltmann would smack two hits and have two RBIs before the day was done.

The Mustangs got one back on an error throw in the top of the fifth and another in the sixth.

But the Titans responded with a two-RBI single from Brady Hetzel. Woltmann hit an RBI single, and Fort hit a sacrifice fly to make it 10-2. The Mustangs went three up and three down in the seventh to close the game and seal the win for LC.

“Once we went through the order a second time, we really started seeing the ball and competed at the plate really well,” Fort said. “We’re a really good team once we get runners on, and we got the timely hits to bring the guys in. ”

Fort finished the night with a team-leading three RBI to go with a hit.

Parker Heller contributed two hits in the win, while Hetzel and Clair each had a hit and two RBIs for the Titans.

Ty Paulson pitched 4 ⅔ innings, allowing just two hits, and struck out three. Gaven Goldsberry pitched the final 2 ⅓ innings and struck out the final three batters to end the game.

The Titans will play at Class 4A No. 5 Southeast Polk for a 7 p.m. game. The Titan's next home game will be a doubleheader on Saturday against Class 3A No. 10 Bishop Heelan, with game one at 10 a.m. and game two at noon.

Shenandoah (7-17) 000 011 0 – 2

Lewis Central (25-3) 005 104 0 – 10