PREP BASEBALL: Spartan errors boost Trojans to district final

Tri-Center baseball capitalized on three wild pitches to separate themselves and pull away from Exira-EHK 7-3 on Wednesday evening in Neola to advance to the Class 1A District 15 championship game.

“You don’t want to be too critical, you just want to win and advance, but there are definitely some things we didn’t do well here tonight,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “We had a couple of guys strikeout looking with a runner on third with one out, and we were just one hit away from blowing this game open, but we still put up seven runs to win so you got to be happy with that.

“When you’re hustling good things happen. These guys were hustling and therefore took advantage of some of their mistakes. I was very happy with our hustle and effort tonight.”

The Trojans scored their first run off a wild pitch in the first inning. Cael Witt then made it 2-0 with an RBI single before the end of the first inning and scored one more off a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning.

The Trojans scored another off a wild pitch in the fourth and Tristin Gunderson walked in a run to make it 5-0 after four innings.

The Spartans threatened to cut into the Trojan’s lead by loading the bases with just one out, but reliever Justice Weers struck out a batter and then Lincoln Thomas caught a pop fly just outside the infield on the first base line to hold the Spartans scoreless.

The Trojans then added another run to their lead as Jaxon Johnson then put the Trojans up 6-0 after a two-out RBI double, which would come in handy to hold off an incoming Spartan run.

“We didn’t get too worried when they went on their runs,” Johnson said. “They got hot a couple of times, we just kept ourselves calm and let the game flow as it should. We made a couple of mistakes here, and they made some theirs just came at more timely moments though.”

The Spartans weren’t going to go quietly as they pushed two runs home to make things a bit more interesting for the final inning.

But, Michael Turner hit a solo home run, his fifth of the season, in the bottom of the sixth to get a run back, and the Trojans held the Spartans to just one run in the seventh to close the game and advance to the district finals for the second consecutive season, their third in five years.

“We’re just glad we get to play another one,” Turner said. “We know the district final will be a fairly tough game. Coon Rapids is a solid team, but we know we can take care of business if we play like we know how to.”

“Coon Rapids is a well-coached team and we’re going to have to bring our A-game,” Kozeal added. “Our kids will play hard and we’ll have them mentally prepared and I think they’re ready for it. We’ll be excited to be there and channel that excitement to do what we have to do. These made a goal to at least get back in the substate final again, they’re a win away from it so we’ll see if they can get it done.”

Turner and Johnson co-led Tri-Center with two hits and an RBI each. Revin Bruck also connected for two hits for the Trojans.

Sean McGee was credited with the win on the mound after pitching for 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters. Justice Weers also pitched for 1 2/3 innings and struck out five batters, and Cael Corrin pitched for the final two innings, allowed three hits, and struck out four more batters.

Tri-Center will play Class 1A No. 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard, who defeated Stanton 2-0 on Wednesday evening, for the District 15 championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tri-Center High School.

Exira-EHK (8-12);000;002;1;–;3

Tri-Center (18-6);210;211;0;–;7