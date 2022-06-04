 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: St. Albert, Lewis Central win city games; baseball wrap

baseball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

St. Albert 7, Thomas Jefferson 4

St. Albert trailed 2-1 after the first inning of Friday's road game but tied the game up in the third and took a 5-3 lead in the fourth. The Falcons outscored the Yellow Jackets 2-1 in the sixth. 

St. Albert senior Carter White led the Falcons with two RBIs and freshman Jeremiah Sherrill, sophomore Jaxson Lehnen and sophomore Mathew Holiday all added one. 

Individual stats for Thomas Jefferson were not available. 

St. Albert is now 5-3 on the season and T.J. drops to 0-11. 

Lewis Central 9, Abraham Lincoln 0 

Lewis Central scored five in the second and four in the sixth to win at home. 

Senior Aron Harrington recorded three RBIs, junior Payton Fort added two, junior Logan Manz collected two and junior Ty Thomson finished with one. 

Harrington also pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, while walking one batter and striking out eight. 

Individual stats for Abraham Lincoln were not available. 

Abraham Lincoln is now 7-6 on the season and Lewis Central is 8-2. 

Tri-Center 13, Underwood 2

Tri-Center's Sean McGee pitched a five-inning no hitter to win at home. He struck of seven batters during the game. 

Michael Turner went 2 for 2 from the plater with one double, two RBIs and two stolen bases. 

Jaxon Johnson went 1 for 3 with a double and one base on balls. 

No stats for Underwood were available. 

Tri-Center is now 7-0 on the season and Underwood drops to 6-1. 

Treynor 11, Riverside 5 

Treynor led Riverside on the road 5-4 after five innings, before opening the floodgates in the sixth, scoring five runs to pull away. 

Sophomore Holden Minahan led the Cardinals with three RBIs, junior Jaxon Schumacher added two and seniors Kaden Snyder, senior Brady Coffman and freshman Brady Wallace all finished with one. 

Treynor stole 11 bases as a team. 

Individual stats for Riverside were not available. 

Treynor is now 4-2 on the season and Riverside is 1-7. 

