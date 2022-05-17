PREP BASEBALL: Titans drop season opener

Lewis Central baseball loaded the bases in the top of the seventh of Monday's road game at Class 4A No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic down 3-0 with one out, but only platted one run before two strikeouts ended the game with a 3-1 score.

L.C. senior JC Dermody and sophomore Luke Woltman showed impressive performances on the mound. Dermody pitched four innings where he allowed three runs on four hits while striking out seven batters. Woltman pitched two innings and held the Maroons scoreless on just one hit.

"We should have won the game," Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. "It was pretty disappointing. We had such an outstanding pitching performance from JC Dermody and Luke Woltman. Not to back it up with a win is just heartbreaking."

The Maroons scored one in the first and two in the third and held on after the Titans scored one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Lewis Central loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first but left all three stranded and Valley scored on a solo home run on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first.

The Maroons two runs in the third came on a passed ball and an error.

The Titans go on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth after Devin Nailor advanced to first on a base on balls, Dermody blasted a single and Britton Bond was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nailor scored in the next at bat on a base on balls.

"We have plenty of lessons learned," Waters said. "Obviously, we're going back to the drawing board to work on everything that we would consider a weakness we learned in the game to sure that up. We're going to be a pretty solid team.

"... We're not going to shy away from playing these top-notch 4A schools, because we train that we can compete with them and we showed it tonight. The disappointing thing tonight is that was a very winnable game."

Despite the loss, the Titans still have high goals for the rest of the season.

"I think we have multiple guys (that can pitch)," Waters said. "I think we have six to eight guys that can give quality innings. That's an asset. I think we developed some kids in the infield that are going to pay dividends for us this year. Pitching is going to be a strength and then our outfield play is going to be outstanding."

Given the talent, Lewis Central has its eyes set on the postseason.

"It's really simple. We need to compete at the state tournament," Waters said. "It's just a direct goal that we have and we don't talk about anything else. To compete at the state tournament, I don't mean to be happy that we're there. We're getting there with the goal of winning the darn thing."