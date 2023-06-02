Class 3A No. 3 Lewis Central started fast, then held off the Lynx in Friday evening’s inner city showdown at Jon Lieber Field with a 4-3 win.

The Titans scored their four runs within the first three innings then fended off a comeback attempt from the Lynx as senior Ty Thomson pitched the final two innings to shut down AL’s rally.

“Ty Thomson is the man,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “He’s been waiting for that his whole career here and he’s a guy we can just say hey we need you, and then strikes out six guys in two innings. You can’t ask for more than that in a tight game.”

The Titans got to business Casey Clair hit a sac fly toward right-center field to bring in one of the runs, another was pushed in after a walk with bases loaded and another stole home to take a 3-0 advantage. LC added a run in the top of the third as senior Jack Doolittle hit an RBI single, with just one out, but the Lynx minimized the damage by forcing the Titans to strand runners at the corners.

“We did enough with the bats,” Doolittle said. “I think we’re still trying to put it all together yet, it’s still early in the season. We’ve shown that we can string the hits together before, we just need to find a way to get more consistent at it.”

Doolittle finished with one hit and an RBI for the game.

The Lynx tried to claw their way back as Zach Lincoln cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth on a sac RBI. A wild pitch helped the Lynx score another in the bottom of the fifth and ground out RBi from Greyson Clark made things interesting at 4-3 after five complete innings.

“We’ve talked about putting together competitive at-bats,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “When a new guy comes in, we had to mentally prepare ourselves for that new pitcher and we didn’t do a great job adjusting to that.

“On the other side, Brayden Lincoln did a great job for us on the mound and shut things down after that first inning, which has kind of been our bugaboo this season. We’ve had trouble getting out of the first inning clean with no runs and while you can’t lose a game in the first inning that early deficit doesn’t make it easy.”

Thomson came in to replace sophomore Brady Hetzel in the sixth. After scoring in the previous two innings, the senior came in and struck out six of the Lynx’s final seven batters to close the game.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of time to warm up, but I knew I had a shot of coming in, so I mentally prepared myself and was ready to throw strikes,” Thomson said. “I knew my stuff was on, so I trusted myself and I’ve played a lot with some of those guys in the spring and fall so I knew what they were looking for and I struck them out.”

Thomson also led LC with two hits on the day and an RBI.

While Thomson pitched a superb final two innings, Waters also praises Hetzel for his solid five innings.

“We’re very confident with Ty on the mound,” Waters said. “Brady though also gave us a really nice five innings. He hasn’t been stretched out to throw that long in a long time, so this was a good step for him because we need him to throw more for us. He’s an excellent pitcher as well.”

Hetzel struck out four batters and allowed just two hits through five complete innings.

The Titans will now head into a busy week where they will have five games next week, starting with a Hawkeye 10 game against Glenwood on Monday at 7:30 p.m. AL will look to snap a six-game skid on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Sioux City West. Game one is at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central (9-1) 301 000 0 – 4

Abraham Lincoln (4-10) 000 120 0 – 3