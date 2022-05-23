PREP BASEBALL: Titans hold off late rally

Lewis Central baseball held off a late rally from Sioux City Heelan on Saturday at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, winning 5-4.

L.C. scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, breaking a scoreless tie. The Titans then added three runs in the top of the seventh to stretch its lead to 5-0.

The Crusaders attempted a late-game rally, but only plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

JC Dermody scored the first run of the game on a passed ball and Payton Fort singled in a run in the next at bat.

In the top of the seventh, Davin Nailor blasted a two-run double and Fort scored on a passed ball.

Luke Woltman pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out two batters, Dermody pitched four innings, striking out nine batters and allowing no hits and Trenton Johnette pitched 2/3 innings and struck out one batter.

Lewis Central is now 2-1 on the season.