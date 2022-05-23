 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP BASEBALL: Titans hold off late rally

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central baseball held off a late rally from Sioux City Heelan on Saturday at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, winning 5-4. 

L.C. scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, breaking a scoreless tie. The Titans then added three runs in the top of the seventh to stretch its lead to 5-0. 

The Crusaders attempted a late-game rally, but only plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh. 

JC Dermody scored the first run of the game on a passed ball and Payton Fort singled in a run in the next at bat. 

In the top of the seventh, Davin Nailor blasted a two-run double and Fort scored on a passed ball. 

Luke Woltman pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out two batters, Dermody pitched four innings, striking out nine batters and allowing no hits and Trenton Johnette pitched 2/3 innings and struck out one batter. 

Lewis Central is now 2-1 on the season. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

DES MOINES — It’s been 48 years since the last time Lewis Central boys track won a state championship in a relay. But, the wait is finally ove…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert