The Titans of Lewis Central are returning state qualifiers after finishing 31-4. This year, Jim Waters brings back an experienced core group of seniors that aims to peak in July.

“The Titans will look to improve each week throughout the season,” Waters wrote. “The team goals are to be peaking at the right time to win districts and compete to win a state title at the state tourney in Iowa City in July.”

Consistent execution from seniors and others who logged varsity innings last year are also core tenants of achieving the goals that the Titans have.

“We expect solid contributions from several varsity newcomers,” Waters said. “It is important for pitchers to compete early in the season to set the tone for the team. Defensively we just need to make the routine play. We have hard working hitters who have put in their time. Hopefully we get off to a good start to the season.”

Leading the way for those returning players are All-City teammates Payton Fort, Ty Thomson, Casey Clair and Luke Woltmann.

Fort hit .427 in 2022 and will anchor the infield at shortstop with his athleticism and experience from being an All-District performer last year.

After playing in left field for his sophomore and junior season, Thomson will continue to play there and pitch for the Titans.

“We look for Ty to have a big year on the mound in 2023 while playing left field for the third season,” Waters said.

Clair will lead the Titans from behind the plate and on the mound, showing command of his pitches in the spring while bringing back a batting average of .413.

Finally, Woltmann returns to Waters’ lineup as a “potential ace,” and will play outfield and first base.

“We look for Luke to have a tremendous summer offensively.”

At second base, Logan Manz starts and has shown defensive and hitting improvement.

“He has shown consistent play making ability in the field and good improvement at the plate, he will be a tough out for opposing hitters.”

Newcomer Brody Goeser has made strides swinging the bat, with “above average” swing velocity, while other notable names include Parker Heller – one of the better outfielders in southwest Iowa according to Waters – Jack Doolittle, Gaven Goldsberry – newcomer with pop and pitching – and Gavin Harrington – sophomore backup catcher with overall improvement and catching when Clair pitches.

The Titans have started the 2023 season 3-1, with their next game on Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at St. Albert.