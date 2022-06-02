PREP BASEBALL: Titans rally for road win

Lewis Central 11, Harlan 6

Lewis Central trailed 6-1 after the fourth inning of Wednesday's road game but scored four in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to one and plated six in the seventh to earn the win.

Harlan outhit Lewis Central 9-6, but the Titans had five extra-base hits, compared to just one for the Cyclones.

Lewis Central also took advantage of 14 walks and three hit batters.

Senior Britton Bond led L.C. with two RBIs and senior Aron Harrington, senior Devin Nailor, junior Payton Fort and junior Casey Clair all recorded one.

Lewis Central is now 7-2 on the season and is receiving votes in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings for Class 3A.

St. Albert 17, Logan-Magnolia 4

St. Albert led 6-0 after the first inning and 12-4 after the second before scoring five in the fourth to finish the game at home.

Senior Carter White recorded four RBIs, junior Cale Hobbs finished with three, freshman Owen Marshall added three and sophomore Matthew Holiday totaled two.

Junior Brendan Monahan, freshman Jeremiah Sherrill, senior Daniel McGrath and senior Mason Myers all added one RBI. White hit a triple for the Falcons.

St. Albert stole 11 bases as a team.

St. Albert is now 3-3 on the season.

Glenwood 19, Shenandoah 3

Glenwood led 9-1 after the first inning and 12-3 after the second. They scored three in the third and four in the fourth to win via run rule on the road.

Junior Jason Colpitts and senior Grant Von Essen each finished with three RBIs. Sophomore Kayden Anderson, sophomore Trent Patton and junior Evan Soergel added two each. Senior Nolan Little, senior Jayme Fritts and junior Risto Lappala all totaled one RBI.

Anderson recorded a triple.

Glenwood is now 5-0 on the season.

Underwood 12, Kuemper Catholic 1

Underwood scored three in the first and nine in the third to seal the road victory.

Sophomore Mason Boothby, sophomore Jack Vanfossan, eighth-grader Garrett Luett and senior Jake Reimer all finished with two RBIs. Senior Kaiden Rodenburg and freshman Eason Robertson added one each.

Vanfossan hit a triple.

Underwood is now 5-0 on the season.

AHSTW 10, East Mills 0

AHSTW scored three in the first, two in the second and five in the sixth to win at home.

Sophomore Nick Denning pitched a six-inning no hitter, walking six batters, hitting one and striking out ten.

Junior Brayden Lund led the Vikings with four RBIs and sophomore Caleb Hatch added one. Lund hit two triples.

AHSTW is now 2-4 on the season.

Des Moines Christian 16, Treynor 3

Des Moines Christain led 2-0 after the first inning, 3-1 after the third, 5-3 after the fourth and 9-3 after the fifth. The Lions scored seven in the seventh.

Treynor freshman Brady Wallace recorded the lone RBI for the Cardinals.

Treynor is now 3-1 with the loss.

Both Treynor and Des Moines Christian are receiving votes in the Class 2A rankings.