PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Titans shut out Stars

Lewis Central

Lewis Central baseball defeated Sioux City North 10-0 at home on Monday in five innings.

Aron Harrington was especially instrumental in the win. He pitched four innings where he struck out eight batters. He only surrendered one hit while holding Sioux City North scoreless.

Offensively he led the Titans with four RBIs. He hit his first home run of the season and blasted a triple.

Lewis Central scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.

JC Dermody, Britton Bond and Casey Clair all recorded an RBI as well. Bond hit his first home run of the season as well.

"I thought we did good," head coach Jim Waters said. "We 10-run them in five innings. We did a lot of good things defensively. Offensively, some things went really well for us.

"... Aron really threw well. He controlled the fast ball and he controlled the breaking pitches also. He pretty much commanded the zone, throwing them all for strikes."

Lewis Central is now 3-1 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Albert.

"I thought overall the whole game, the base running, we had a lot of stolen bases. We had some good reads," Waters said about the win. "We had good pitch selection from a hitter standpoint. That's only going to get better. That's just our fourth game of the year so we have a lot of room to improve."

