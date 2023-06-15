Lewis Central had the bats going in a match-up between the top two teams in the Hawkeye 10, as the Titans snapped St. Albert’s 7-game win streak.

In the third inning, Brady Hetzel delivered an RBI double and scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 Titans lead.

But the Titans really poured it on in the next inning, scoring on back-to-back RBI singles by Parker Heller and Luke Woltmann. Hetzel made it three RBIs in the game with a single, and scored again on a passed ball to inflate the LC lead to 7-0.

Ty Thomson was in control on the mound, striking out 13 Falcons batters and holding St. Albert to just two hits and earned one run.

Titans head coach Jim Waters called the senior southpaw a "beast" on the mound, while Thomson himself said his consistency on the mound is partially due to hitters being inexperienced against lefties, but also due to how close he gets to the plate when he throws.

"I think I throw pretty close to the plate, I get off the mound quite a bit. It's probably, 50-something (feet) when I throw but it is up to over the top or something, I don't really know, but people seem to really have a tough time seeing it."

St. Albert (13-10) 000 000 1 – 1 2 1

Lewis Central (16-2) 002 500 x – 7 5 0