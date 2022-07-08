PREP BASEBALL: Titans trample Indians

Class 3A No. 1 Lewis Central baseball made quick work of Clarke on Friday in the Class 3A – Substate 8 quarterfinals, winning 13-0 in a five-inning game.

Lewis Central senior JC Dermody dominated the Indians from the mound throwing 11 strikeouts.

“It feels good,” Dermody said about earning the victory. “Obviously it’s not the end goal, but you can’t get to the state championship without winning the first one. … We take every game the same. Just go out there and win the game. Obviously since we’re a high ranked team we have some targets on our back, but we’re just going to go out there and win.”

Dermody said he found success in his fastball from the start of the game and used it as a weapon throughout the contest.

“I have a lot of confidence in my defense so I just know that if I throw the ball in the zone I should be fine.”

Lewis Central started the game with two strikeouts from Dermody and a pop-out.

Dermody advanced to first on a walk to start the first inning, stole second and scored on an RBI single from senior Britton Bond.

Lewis Central took a 2-0 lead after junior Payton Fort recorded an RBI on a ground out and scored again on an RBI single from senior Devin Nailor. Nailor advanced to third on a throwing error while stealing second. The Indians recorded the final two outs on a strikeout and ground out.

Dermody struck out three more batters in the top of the second.

Clarke walked the first two batters in the bottom of the second and Dermody laid down a bunt to load the bases with no outs. Bond hit a sacrifice fly in the next at bat to stretch the lead to four. Junior Logan Manz scored in the next at bat after a pair of throwing errors. Dermody advanced to third on the same errors.

The Indians walked another batter to put runners on corners but a pop out ended the inning.

Dermody recorded another three strikeouts in the third.

Junior Casey Clair hit a single to start the bottom of the third and junior Ty Thomson placed runners on corners with a single. L.C. took a 6-0 lead on a balk. Clarke walked one more batter causing the Indians to bring in a reliever.

The Titans scored another run after the Clarke catcher committed a throwing error on a steal attempt from sophomore Luke Woltman which allowed Thomson to score. Junior Logan Manz record an RBI on a groundout to make the scored 8-0.

Dermody followed that up with a double but was caught stealing third. Bond also hit a double. Junior Parker Heller came in as a courtesy runner for Bond but was left stranded after a strikeout.

Dermody surrendered his first hit of the game in the fourth on a one-out single. He reached second on a wild pitch. The Indians placed a runner on first after an error. But, the Titans kept the Indians off the scoreboard as Dermody added three more strikeouts to his count.

Clair hit a one-out single to put runners on first and second and Thompson loaded the bases with a single of his own. Woltman then hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 9-0. Clair and Thomson scored on a pair of wild pitches to make the score 11-0 and Bond hit a two-out RBI single to make the gap 12 runs.

A wild pitch put two runners in scoring position and a hit batter loaded the bases. Freshman Landon Kammrad scored on an error to make the score 13-0 before Clarke recorded the final out of the inning.

L.C. forced a pop out, Nailor threw a strike out in relief pitching and the Titans ended the game after a groundout.

“This is the start of a new season,” Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. “We got off to a good start here with JC on the hill, pretty efficient. … There’s no new strategy. It’s really just kind of pick up the intensity because these guys have been playing together for a lot of years and they don’t want to stop playing together. Our magic number is five. That’s what we talk about, that’s what we’re shooting for. We have to play good ball to keep that rolling.”

Lewis Central will play the winner of Creston and Denison-Schleswig at 7 p.m. on Monday at home in the semifinals.

Other Area Scores

West Des Moines Valley 3, Abraham Lincoln 0

Waukee Northwest 10, Thomas Jefferson 0