Class 3A No. 5 Lewis Central took advantage of Urbandale’s early mistakes to cruise to a 10-0 victory on Friday night at Iowa Western’s Marshall Baseball and Softball Complex in Council Bluffs.

“I told the guys at the end of the game that they exceeded my expectations of what we wanted to get out of this game,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “Obviously, we wanted to be competitive, but we wanted to be fundamentally sound, and just not beat ourselves.

Our big breakthrough today was getting base hits with the bases loaded. We haven’t been doing that through the first two weeks of the season, and today we broke through with that in a big way.”

Great base running led to a first-inning run for the Titans, and Brady Hetzel threw an impressive game, allowing just two hits for the game, within the first two innings and keeping the J-Hawks at bay throughout the night

“I just had to find the zone early, and when I did, I stayed near the zone,” Hetzel said. “Always made sure not to give them anything too good on the 0-2 pitches, the breaking ball was there, and I just tried to stay around the zone as much as I could.

“I really worked with my offspeed and found the zone early. I worked the corners and just stayed with my offspeed.”

Hetzel also had three strikeouts and never walked any of the J-Hawk batters. Coach Waters, needless to say, was very pleased with the pitching in this game.

“Brady threw nothing less than a gem of a ball game,” Waters said. “Then you follow his performance with a first-ever varsity appearance by Eathan Achenbach, he did the job alright as well. He got six outs in a row and did well.”

The hitting was also solid four early hits within the first two innings, and taking advantage of two errors led to a quick 6-0 lead after just two innings. One of those early hits came from Ty Thomson. The senior was also one of four Titans to have two RBIs in the win, and when Thomson and the Titans perform this well to mercy rule a Des Moines suburb school it makes it feel that much better.

“We knew had some big sticks and could really hit the ball,” Thomson said. “‘We knew we had to show up and play right away, and it shows we wanted it more at the end of the day. I love it when we can stick to the Des Moines schools. We love playing them because they’re always good, but we like to beat them even more.

“We capitalized on some mistakes and pitches they left in the middle and just kept capitalizing on the opportunities they gave us.”

The Titans went down in order in the third inning but picked up the offense again in the fourth and fifth inning, and Payton Fort hit a walk-off RBI single to officially end the game in five innings.

Fort, Hetzel, Jack Doolittle, Logan Manz, Casey Clair, and Parker Heller all had a hit in the win. Fort, Clair, and Manz had two RBIs.

The Titans now improve to 5-1 on the young season, and though a lot of baseball remains the Titans are excited for what they can accomplish as the season progresses.

“It’s always great to play these Des Moines schools because in the end it only going to make us better,” Waters said. “Obviously we want to peak at the right time and hopefully get back into that state tournament and hopefully pursue that first state championship.”

“We lost some key seniors last year, but guys are really stepping up early and proving themselves,” Hetzel said. “I’m excited, but it’s early still, but we’re shooting for Iowa City.”The Titans’ next game will be on Tuesday as they travel to Red Oak for a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and Game two at 7:30 p.m.

Urbandale (8-4) 000 00X X – 0

Lewis Central (5-1) 150 13X X – 10