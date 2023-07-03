Led by big hits from Parker Heller and Gavin Goldsberry, Class 3A No. 4 Lewis Central drove into their regular season finale with a 9-2 win at Glenwood on Monday night.

"I think putting 13 hits up tonight, they have some quality pitchers here at Glenwood, they threw three different guys at us, that are quality high school pitchers and we did the job tonight," Titans head coach Jim Waters said. "And I like to see that. I like to think that that that's a good sign for us going into postseason."

After a solo home run by Kayden Anderson in the first inning -- which Waters called deja vu after the Nebraska commit did the same in Council Bluffs in the teams' earlier meeting -- and a second Rams run crossed the board in the second inning, senior Parker Heller drove in two and junior Gavin Goldsberry drove in another to springboard the Titans ahead to a 4-2 lead.

"It was 2-2 count, I was waiting for his curveball or something, but I saw a fastball away, I just tried to poke it out to right field, score two runs, good for our team," Heller said.

Goldsberry had a similar approach on his hit, looking for a pitch in his sweet spot.

"I really wanted to see my outside pitch, because that's my sweet spot, outside pitch and I seen it I just ripped it, I felt really good about it."

The Titans would add two in the fifth and three in the seventh to run away from the Rams and display their dynamic lineup.

"One through nine hitters, I mean, everybody can get the job done," Heller said. "So guys just gotta keep hitting the ball. I mean, tonight was my night, but hopefully Wednesday, other guys can get it done too and we can score more runs."

Heading into the postseason after a home game against LeMars on Wednesday, Waters doesn't like to compare this team to last year, but said the 2023 Lewis Central team is better at grinding out wins.

"They both have have the solution of how do you win baseball games," he said. "This team is more grind-it-out versus last year, we just scored a boatload of runs, I forget how many, (a) record amount of 10-run games. But we don't do that this year."

Goldsberry added that this Titans team is truly together.

"What we came to as friends and family, as a team, hanging out with each other, not hating on each other, always picking each other up and moving forward about losing games or whatever."

Lewis Central (26-4) 004 020 3 -- 9

Glenwood (12-13) 110 000 0 -- 2