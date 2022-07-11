PREP BASEBALL: Titans trounce Panthers in semifinals

Class 3A No. 1 Lewis Central baseball is one game away from the state tournament after defeating Creston 7-1 on Monday in the Class 3A-Substate 8 semifinals.

L.C. scored in five of the seven innings and only allowed one hit all game. Lewis Central senior Aron Harrington dominated on the mound throwing 16 strikeouts and allowing only one hit in 6 2/3 innings.

“It feels great,” Harrington said after the game. “The magic number is four and we’ve been working really hard for this all year. We’re really excited for the next game. … I just came to the ball park ready to play. I threw strikes early, made sure I got ahead on the counts and let the infield do the work for me.”

Harrington started the game throwing three straight strikeouts, but the Panthers returned the favor retiring the Titans in order.

Harrington continued to dominate on the mound in the second inning recording three more strikeouts.

Lewis Central senior Devin Nailor recorded the first hit of the game with a one-out single in the bottom half of the inning and junior Casey Clair singled in the next at-bat. Junior Ty Thompson loaded the bases with a single.

Sophomore Luke Woltman then recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice to give the Titans a 1-0 lead before Creston recorded a strikeout for the final out.

Lewis Central walked one batter in the third inning but recorded two strikeouts and a pop-out to avoid any damage.

In the bottom of the second, Creston walked three straight batters to load the bases and junior Payton Fort hit a sacrifice fly to give L.C. a two-run lead and Fort induced a pickle which allowed a third run to score. Creston recorded the final out on a base running error from Lewis Central.

The Titans walked the first batter, gave up a hit in the next at-bat and hit a batter to load the bases with no outs. Harrington threw another strikeout in the next at bat but walked the following batter to surrender a run. Lewis Central threw a strikeout and recorded the final out on a groundout to keep a 3-1 lead.

Thompson hit a lead-off single in the bottom of the fourth and advanced to second on a wild pitch, leading to Woltman hitting an RBI single. The Panthers recorded three straight outs to get out of the inning down 4-1.

Creston went three up and three down in the fifth.

Harrington, Fort and Nailor hit singles in the bottom half of the inning and Thompson hit an RBI double to give the Titans a four-run lead. The Titans stretched the lead to 7-1 when Woltman hit a two-RBI single. Creston finally recorded the final out on a fly out.

The Titans retired the Panthers in order in the top of the sixth. L.C. stranded one in the bottom half of the inning.

Lewis Central finished the game with three strikeouts.

Lewis Central will play Glenwood at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at home in the sub-state championship. Glenwood defeated Harlan 5-4.

“We’re one win from where we want to go for our season goal,” Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters. “… I think we hung in there. We played hard from the first inning to the seventh inning. We’ve done that all year long. We came out day and we were kind of slow with our bats or whatever and then we kind of picked it up from there and we executed our offense. That was really kind of the difference, because Creston came out to fight tonight. Kudos to their coach, he prepped them well and they came for a fight.”

Waters added that he was especially impressed with the play of Harrington on the mound.

“When Aron brings his A-game there’s nobody that’s going to beat him,” Waters said. “It’s just hard to generate any kind of offensive momentum for Creston tonight. I get it. He was just a hammer all the way through the seventh inning.”