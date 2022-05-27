PREP BASEBALL: Titans win city battle, area baseball wrap

Lewis Central 7, St. Albert 3

Lewis Central led 4-0 after the fourth inning and never looked back to defeat St. Albert on the road on Thursday.

L.C. senior Aron Harrington batted in two runs, senior JC Dermody recorded an RBI, senior Britton Bond added one, junior Payton Fort recorded one and junior Casey Clair finished with one.

Dermody recorded a triple for the lone extra-base hit for the Titans. He also pitched fiving innings, striking out five batters and allowed two runs on two hits.

Senior Devin Nailor stole three bases.

St. Albert freshman Jeremiah Sherrill led the Falcons with two RBIs and senior Daniel McGrath added one.

Junior Brendan Monahan stole five bases.

Lewis Central is now 4-1 on the season and St. Albert drops to 0-2.

Abraham Lincoln 16, LeMars 4

Abraham Lincoln lit off the scoreboard in Thursday's road game.

Abraham Lincoln junior Bennett Olsen and sophomore Aidan Martin both recorded three RBIs, junior Owen Wilcoxen finished with two, sophomore Gaven Goldsberry added one, freshman Griff Rardin tallied one, junior Braydon Lincoln totaled one, sophomore Zach Lincoln finished with an RBI and senior Braden LaSale added one.

Olsen also hit a home run and pitched 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six batters.

Abraham Lincoln 8, LeMars 0

Freshman Griff Rardin led the Lynx with two RBIs, Goldsberry added one, Olsen collected one, Martin collected one and Braydon Lincoln added one.

Olsen and Braydon Lincoln both doubled for extra-base hits.

Zach Lincoln pitched six innings, striking out six batters.

Abraham Lincoln is now 6-0 on the season.

Tri-Center 10, AHSTW 0

Tri-Center junior Sean McGee threw a no-hitter against AHSTW at home on Thursday. He pitched six innings, striking out 13 batters, walking two and hitting one.

Tri-Center senior Alex Corrin and sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter led the Trojans with two RBIs and senior Jaxon Johnson, senior Justice Weers, eighth-grader Cael Witt, freshman Lincoln Thomas and freshman Carter Kunze all added one.

Weers hit a triple and Witt and Wohlhuter both doubled.

Corrin stole three bases.

Tri-Center is now 3-0 on the season and AHSTW is 1-2.

Underwood 7, Missouri Valley 2

Underwood scored five runs in the top of the first of Thursday's road game and never looked back.

Sophomore Jack Vanfossan and senior Easton Eledge both recorded two RBIs and senior Clayton Luett added one.

Sophomore Mason Boothby, freshman Nick Hackett and Luett all recorded doubles.

Vanfossan pitched four innings, striking out eight batters.

Underwood is now 2-0 on the season.

Treynor 14, Logan-Magnolia 3

Treynor led 3-1 after the first innings and added three in the third to pull away in Thursday's road game.

Junior Jaxon Schumacher, sophomore Holden Minahan and Payton Chapman all recorded three RBIs, junior Mason Yochum added two and seniors Jaden Snyder and Grady McKern added one each.

Schumacher blasted a home run over the fence and junior Ryan Bach and senior Brady Coffman both hit doubles.

Treynor is now 1-0 on the season.

Audubon 10, Riverside 0

Riverside struggled to get the bats going in Thursday's road game.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen, senior Rhett Bentley and junior Nathan Messerschmidt were the only Bulldogs to record a hit.

Riverside is now 0-4 on the season.