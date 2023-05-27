Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thomas Jefferson won the rematch of the 1953 state championship game 12-5 over Union at Walt Anderson Field in Rippey on Saturday, while Abraham Lincoln lost both in a doubleheader against Southeast Polk.

70 years ago, the Yellow Jackets won the state tournament final 9-5 over then-Dysart and poured on three more runs against the Knights to earn their second win of the season.

Lone surviving member David Witke was on hand Saturday to take in the action. On the mound, Aaron Grell pitched six innings and struck out nine, while Garrett Denman, and Peyton and Jordan Steinspring each got two hits with a double. Tyler Huey, Nate Anderson and Kyle Komor also chipped in two hits each.

TJ is next in action with a doubleheader at LeMars on Tuesday, with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Lynx, meanwhile, fell 9-0 and 5-1 to the Southeast Polk Rams. AL next plays a doubleheader at Sioux City East on Tuesday, with games also at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Game 1

Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 000 000 0 -- 0

Southeast Polk (8-2) 013 005 0 -- 9

Game 2

Abraham Lincoln (4-6) 000 000 1 -- 1

Southeast Polk (9-2) 120 200 0 -- 5