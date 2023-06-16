Tri-Center jumped ahead early, but Treynor flew back to come away with a 11-8 win between the second- and third-best teams in the WIC on Friday night.

The Trojans opened the scoring on an error, and scored two more on RBI singles by Michael Turner and Isaac Wohlhueter to open up a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

But the Cardinals were quick to respond, scoring two on an RBI single by Ethan Hill, scoring two after an error. Back-to-back wild pitches scored a pair of Cardinals to give the hosts a 4-3 lead.

Carter Kunze tied the game on an RBI double in the next inning, but that was short-lived also, as Treynor regained the edge on an error in the bottom of the third.

The Cardinals continued to hit well as Jaxon Schumacher drove in a run with a double, and two more runs scored on wild pitches to stretch the lead to 8-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, a bases loaded walk and hit by pitch helped extend the lead to 11-4.

Tri-Center scored four over the next two innings, but it was too little, too late as the loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Trojans, while the Cardinals won their second straight.

Tri-Center (12-6, 8-5) 031 002 2 – 8

Treynor (11-5, 9-2) 041 330 x – 11