PREP BASEBALL: Treynor upsets Underwood, makes district final

Underwood baseball owned two victories over Treynor coming into Tuesday's Class 2A Substate 8 quarterfinal. That same story wasn't repeated on Thursday as the Eagles recorded 13 hits including three for extra bases, defeating Underwood 9-6.

Underwood captured an early 3-2 lead in the first inning before the Cardinals tied it up at 4-4 in the third. Treynor then captured the lead for good in the fourth after scoring three runs to take a 7-5 lead.

The Cardinals sealed the victory in the sixth, outscoring the Eagles 2-1.

"It's a great feeling," Treynor head coach Scott Wallace said. "We played as one tonight and the bats showed up tonight. We got after it. It's an all-around great feeling right now with the boys to get Underwood.

"... I think it was our mindset. The boys went into it knowing the had to put runs up on the board. They were not going to settle for a third loss. Mentally the boys were locked in from pitch one to the last out made."

Treynor senior AJ Schiltz recorded three RBIs after hitting a triple and junior Jaxon Schumacher drove in three and hit a home run. Sophomore Holden Minahan also recorded an RBI.

Sophomore Charlie Schrage went 3 for 4 at the plate.

Underwood senior Jake Reimer led the Eagles with two RBIs and sophomore Jack Vanfossan and senior Clayton Luett both drove in a run.

Underwood ends the season with a 20-4 record. Treynor is now 15-10 after the victory.

Treynor will play the winner of Clarinda and Red Oak at 7 p.m. on Saturday.