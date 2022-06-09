 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Tri-Center remains unbeaten

baseball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Tri-Center 17, Corning Southwest Valley 5 

Tri-Center scored 11 runs in the first inning at home on Wednesday and strolled to the win. 

Senior Justice Weers and eighth-grader Cael Witt led the Trojans with four RBIs each, junior Michael Turner, sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter and fresham Cael Corrin all added two and senior Jaxon Johnson, freshman Lincoln Thomas and junior Sean McGee all tallied one. 

Weers hit a home run. 

Tri-Center is now 8-0 on the season. 

Glenwood 12, Carroll 2 

Glenwood outscored Carrol 6-1 in the second and third innings to pick up a road victory. 

Senior Grant Von Essen led the Rams with two RBIs.

Senior Nolan Little, sophomore Kayden Anderson, senior Jayme Fritts, senior Austin Patton, sophomore Treny Patton, junior Jason Colpitts and junior Evan Soergel all earned one RBI. 

Glenwood is now 6-3 on the season. 

Lenox 14, Riverside 6

Riverside scored one in the fourth and four in the second to take an early lead, but the Tigers bounced back to scored four in the third, one the fourth, three in the fifth and six in the sixth to win in Oakland. 

Riverside sophomore Dalton Smith recorded two RBIs. 

Riverside is now 2-10 on the season. 

