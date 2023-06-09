Tri-Center avenged an earlier season loss with a hot start and kept the bats rolling to down Logan-Magnolia 13-3 on Friday night in Neola.

The bats pushed the Trojans through to the win as they connected for 14 hits on the night and avenged a loss from May 23 to split the season meetings.

“It was good to see our hitting pick up tonight,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “Their pitcher really shut us down last time, and our kids changed their approach with him and that helped make the difference. We really set the tone and our hitting really carried us.”

The Trojans scored early in the bottom of the first including a three-run dinger from Cael Witt that put the Trojans up 4-0 after the first inning. The Trojans forced the Panthers to strand the bases loaded in the top of the second, and a two-RBI single from Isaac Wohlhuter made it 6-0 after two complete innings.

“I was seeing his pitches through the whole at-bat,” Witt said. “Got to a three-one count and got a fastball right where I wanted it and sent it over the fence.

“We’ve really been coming together these past couple of games after a tough week and it’s a lot of fun when we get the bats going like this.”

Witt finished the game with two hits and five RBIs.

TC wasn’t done yet as Micheal Turner batted in an RBI single in the third to push the lead up to 7-0 and Wohlhuter connected for a two-RBI double to put TC on the brink of enforcing the mercy rule up 9-0 after three complete innings.

The Panthers clawed back a bit with a pair of runs in the top half of the fourth. TC would get those runs back in the bottom of the fifth and again threatened to end the game early, But the Trojans went on the score four of the next five runs to earn the mercy rule win as Sean McGee sealed the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

“We saw (Kaleb) Kuhl in our other game too so we knew what he was going to try to do,” Wohlhuter said. “But today he tried to change it up with some offspeed pitches and we came to know what to expect. We located his fastball early started hitting it and then started hitting his offspeed too.”

Wohlhuter went a perfect five for five at the plate and had four RBIs. Micheal Turner and Lincoln Thomas each added two hits for the Trojans in the win.

After losing four straight losses, the Trojans have won back-to-back as they look to regain momentum. In these past two wins the Trojans have 25 combined hits after having 22 hits combined through those losses, the Trojans are finding their mojo again with the bats.

“We were playing kind of flat in those four games,” Kozeal said. “We reminded them before these last couple of games to play with emotion and play for each other and if we do, we’ll do things well and we’ll play well and everything else will take care of itself.”

Sean McGee, Thomas, and Witt combined to strike out six batters and allow just one hit.

The Trojans play their third straight game in as many days on Saturday at Stanton at 6:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia (5-9) 000 201 X – 3

Tri-Center (8-5) 423 022 X – 13