PREP BASEBALL: Trojans trample Tigers

Slowly, but surely Tri-Center baseball scored at least one run in each of the innings to pull away from the Griswold Tigers in Neola 13-0 on Saturday evening in five innings to start the postseason.

“If you score every inning you’re going to greatly increase your chances,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “It always helps when our guys on the mound and the top of the batting line-up get the job done and get us started. There’s always room for improvement, but we got things going early and that’s great to see.”

A two-run homer from senior Justice Weers put the Trojans ahead quickly in the opening inning over the Tigers. Another scored off a wild pitch in the second inning then the Trojans plated a pair more in the third inning.

The Trojans went off for eight runs in the fourth as some plays came from Tristian Gunderson, who hit a two rbi single, and soon after Revin Bruck connected for a two-RBI single of his own.

“Whenever you get runs in the first inning it can really help set the tempo for the rest of the way,” Weers said. “Isaac (Wohlhuter) threw a great game on the mound, so I knew if we could get some quick runs on the board, we were going to be tough to beat.”

Weers had one hit and a team-leading two RBIs for the game.

With the win, Tri-Center advances to face Exira-EHK who came off a wild win over Logan-Magnolia. After a solid performance against the Tigers, the Trojans hope to carry this momentum on as they look to make another deep postseason run.

“Our main thing is we got to come out and put them away right away,” Turner said. “We’ve let a couple of teams hang around this year and it hasn’t worked out too well when we do. We just got to head out there and put the game away, and get right to business. ”

Turner had a hit and an RBI for the game.

“The postseason is truly like a new season,” Kozeal added. “We’re both on-and-on, they’re going to be excited to play us and we’re excited about the challenge as well. We’re going to enjoy these next couple of days and be ready to go to work on Tuesday.”

Isaac Wohlhuter got the win on the mound for the Trojans after pitching for four of the five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight batters.

The Trojans and Spartans will play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Neola.

Griswold (2-10) 000 00X X – 0

Tri-Center (17-6) 212 80X X – 13