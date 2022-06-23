PREP BASEBALL: Underwood and Tri-Center fall in Wednesday action

Moville Woodbury Central 8, Class 2A No. 10 Underwood 7: Woodbury Central scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth to win Wednesday's home game.

After two scoreless inning, Woodbury Central scored two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats stretched the lead to 7-0 in the top of the fifth, but Underwood scored seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game.

Woodbury Central continued to stay hot from the plate to score the game-winning run in the sixth inning and held the Eagles scoreless in the final two innings.

Underwood senior Clayton Luett led the Eagles with two RBIs, sophomore Mason Boothby drove in one run and sophomore Gus Bashore recorded an RBI.

Underwood is now 15-2 on the season.

Carroll Kuemper Catholic 21, Tri-Center 8: Tri-Center suffered its third loss of the season in Wednesday's home game after failing to slow down Kuemper's offense.

Kuemper led 3-2 after the first inning, 7-2 after the third, 12-2 after the fourth, 14-5 after the fifth, 17-8 after the sixth and 21-8 after the seventh.

Tri-Center junior Michael Turner hit two home runs and drove in four RBIs, senior Justice Weers hit one home run and finished with three RBIs and senior Jaxon Johnson finished with a home run.

Tri-Center is now 14-3 on the season.