 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Underwood and Tri-Center fall in Wednesday action

  • 0
baseball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Moville Woodbury Central 8, Class 2A No. 10 Underwood 7: Woodbury Central scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth to win Wednesday's home game. 

After two scoreless inning, Woodbury Central scored two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats stretched the lead to 7-0 in the top of the fifth, but Underwood scored seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. 

Woodbury Central continued to stay hot from the plate to score the game-winning run in the sixth inning and held the Eagles scoreless in the final two innings. 

Underwood senior Clayton Luett led the Eagles with two RBIs, sophomore Mason Boothby drove in one run and sophomore Gus Bashore recorded an RBI. 

Underwood is now 15-2 on the season. 

Carroll Kuemper Catholic 21, Tri-Center 8: Tri-Center suffered its third loss of the season in Wednesday's home game after failing to slow down Kuemper's offense. 

People are also reading…

Kuemper led 3-2 after the first inning, 7-2 after the third, 12-2 after the fourth, 14-5 after the fifth, 17-8 after the sixth and 21-8 after the seventh. 

Tri-Center junior Michael Turner hit two home runs and drove in four RBIs, senior Justice Weers hit one home run and finished with three RBIs and senior Jaxon Johnson finished with a home run. 

Tri-Center is now 14-3 on the season. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert