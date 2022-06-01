PREP BASEBALL: Vanfossan throws no hitter, baseball wrap

Underwood 11, Audubon 0

Underwood scored one in the third, seven in the fourth and three in the fifth to pull out the win in Tuesday's road game.

Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan pitched a five-inning no hitter where he struck out nine batters.

Freshman Easton Robertson recorded three RBIs, sophomore Mason Boothby added one, sophomore Jack Vanfossan tallied one and senior Kaiden Rodenburg collected one.

St. Albert 7, Shenandoah 5

St. Albert scored runs in the top of the first and third inning in Tuesday's road game before the Mustangs scored three in the bottom of the third to take the lead.

The Falcons scored two in the top of the fourth to take the lead before Shenandoah tied it in the bottom half. St. Albert took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Both teams scored once in the seventh.

Freshman Jeremiah Sherrill recorded two RBIs, junior Brendan Monahan added one, senior Carter White tallied one, and senior DJ Weilage finished with one.

Freshman Owen Marshall pitched four innings and struck out nine batters.

St. Albert 17, Shenandoah 5

St. Albert scored four in the first, four in the second and nine in the third en route to the win.

Senior Daniel McGrath, sophomore Mathew Holiday and Weilage all recorded two RBIs and Monahan, junior Cael Hobbs, freshman Parker Heisterkamp and sophomore Brandon McCall all added one.

McGrath and Hobbs both hit home runs.

Freshman Matthew Stile pitched four innings, striking out six batters.

Lewis Central 17, Red Oak 7

Lewis Central scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in Tuesday's home game.

Junior Ty Thomson led the Titans with four RBIs, junior Casey Clair added three, senior Aron Harrington finished with two, senior Britton Bond totaled two, sophomore Luke Woltmann collected one and senior Devin Nailor finished with one.

L.C. stole nine bases as a team.

Thomas pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out eight batters.

Lewis Central 9, Red Oak 0

L.C. scored two in the first, two in the third, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Freshman Brady Hetzel recorded two RBIs, Bond added one and Thomson finished with one.

The Titans stole 12 bases as a team.

Bond pitched five innings, allowing only two hits and walking one batter.

LeMars 21, Thomas Jefferson 3

Thomas Jefferson led 3-1 at home on Tuesday after the second inning before LeMars scored 10 in the third and 10 in the fourth.

T.J. freshman Nate Anderson led the Jackets with two RBIs and hit a double. Junior Jacob Lesley also recorded a hit.

LeMars 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

LeMars led 4-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after the second, 7-1 after the third, 10-1 after the fifth and scored once in the sixth.

Junior Tyler Huey recorded an RBI for T.J, Anderson hit a single and freshman Kendall Bell doubled.

Huey, Anderson and freshman Sam Shanno all stole bases.

Sioux City East 10, Abraham Lincoln 3

Abraham Lincoln led 3-2 at home on Tuesday after the third inning, but the Black Knights scored five in the fourth to take the lead and never looked back.

Sioux City East 6, Abraham Lincoln 4

Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East were tied 4-4 after seven innings and held each other scoreless in the eighth. East scored two in the ninth to seal the win.

Treynor 7, AHSTW 2

Treynor earned a victory in Tuesday's road game after scoring at least one run in the first five innings, including two in the second and two in the third.

Treynor senior Kaden Snyder led the Cardinals with two RBIs, junior Ryan Bach added one, sophomore Loeck Helvie added one, freshman Brady Wallace finished with one and sophomore Charlie Schrage tallied one.

AHSTW sophomore Nick Denning hit a triple.

Tri-Center 1, Riverside 0

Tri-Center scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning in Tuesday's home contest.

Sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter was responsible for the RBI.

He also pitched four innings, allowing no hits, walking one batter and striking out five.

Junior Sean McGee pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

Riverside sophomore Grady Jeppesen pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking four batters and striking out six.

Glenwood 10, Denison-Schleswig 6

Glenwood led 2-0 after the first inning, 3-0 after the second, 5-1 after the third and 5-4 after the fourth.

Denison-Schleswig took a 6-5 lead in the fifth before Glenwood scored five in the sixth to earn a win in Tuesday's home game.

Senior Jayme Fritts and sophomore Kayden Anderson both recorded two RBIs, junior Risto Lappala added one and sophomore Trent Patton finished with one.

Anderson hit a home run and pitched six innings where he struck out six batters.

Glenwood 6, Denison-Schleswig 1

Glenwood led 2-1 after the first inning, 3-1 after the third inning and scored three in the sixth inning.

Trent Patton led the Rams with three RBIs, senior Austin Patton added one, junior Tyler Harger tallied one and junior Jason Colpitts collected one.

Colpitts hit a home run.