Underwood was led at the plate by freshmen Garrett Luett and Ryker Adair, and on the mound by junior Jack Vanfossan in an 8-0 win over AHSTW as they continue to dominate WIC play.

"I thought we played about as complete a game today as we have all week," Eagles head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "It's kind of getting late in the season where we want to start cleaning some stuff up. So I thought we had some good plays tonight. We had some good at bats, and I thought Jack threw well on the mound.

"So if we can continue to improve in that way, we obviously don't want to peak two weeks before the season (ends), but you know, conference wins are always are always good. Avoca's a good team. They're coming off a doubleheader split last night with Treynor. So it's a good way to end the conference week for us."

The Eagles are flying high at the top of the Western Iowa Conference as Jack Vanfossan closed out a complete game shut-out with eight strikeouts and leaned on the defense behind him.

"That's that's kind of what we are. Our goal is within the whole pitch count, we want to keep our pitch count down. You know he's pretty good at keeping his pitches down. The other thing we want to do too, is utilize our defense. You know, we've got some athletes. Really, we're pretty fortunate all over the place. So if there's a ball in the air, we're gonna run it down. So, he kind of epitomized tonight what our entire staff philosophy is and our staff has done a really good job this year of doing it."

Coming into the game, the Eagles brought a nine-game winning streak that had them a game-and-a-half ahead of Treynor, who faced off against WIC opponent Tri-Center.

Freshman and Iowa Hawkeyes commit Garrett Luett got the Eagles bats off to a hot start, following a Mason Boothby walk and Jack Vanfossan single with a two-run single to right field. After advancing to third on an error, Luett then scored on a bloop single by Easton Robertson to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead after one.

Luett drove in his third RBI of the game with a single in the bottom of the second, and that would be all Vanfossan needed on the mound.

Ryker Adair drove in Luett after the freshman’s third hit of the game in the fifth inning, and Gus Bashore singled home Adair to stretch the Underwood lead to 6-0.

Adair then joined Luett with three RBIs on a two-run double in the sixth.

"Our three and four hitters all year have been freshmen. And they played a lot of competitive baseball. There's some friendly competition in between the two of them. So again we're very fortunate with the kids that we have out that enjoy playing, but more so they enjoy playing for each other and enjoy being around each other. So I think that definitely helps it from the (perspective of) having success on the field."

The Eagles are going by the cliché of "one game at a time," which they hope will separate them from recent shortcomings once postseason arrives.

"We've done this the last five years, we've played really well in the regular season and haven't been able to finish the job come postseason. So they're high school kids, they read the Nonpareil, they read Quick Stats, they read all those things, sometimes their head gets a little inflated and we try to bring them back to reality sometimes and we always tell them, hey, you know, work on one thing, daily."

With a group of juniors -- no senior Eagles this year -- that have a lot of winning experience going all the way back to elementary school.

"They don't put up with a lot, they know when to joke around. I mean, they're gonna joke around to this baseball supposed to be fun. They get after each other, you know, pretty good. But when it comes time to go between the lines, whatever it is basketball, football, baseball, the juniors do a really good job of setting the tone."

That leadership then trickles down to freshmen like Adair and Luett as the Eagles know it truly "takes a village" to win.

AHSTW (9-7, 6-7) 000 000 0 – 0

Underwood (13-2, 11-1) 310 022 x – 8