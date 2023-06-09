Thomas Jefferson and St. Albert both swept doubleheaders on Thursday night, while Lewis Central extended their winning streak to 12, Treynor run-ruled Missouri Valley 16-1 and both Tri-Center and Riverside notched wins.

Game 1: Thomas Jefferson 5, Sioux City West 3

Down 3-1, the Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the fifth inning to come away with a close win in game one against the Wolverines. Tyler Huey (2-for-3), Peyton Steinspring (1-for-2), Jordan Steinspring (sac fly), Garrett Denman (2-for-3, double) and Kendall Bell (0-for-2, walk) each had RBIs in the win. Denman (W, 5.2 IP, eight strikeouts) and Peyton Steinspring (1.1 IP, two strikeouts) combined on the mound for TJ.

Sioux City West (3-16) 001 200 0 -- 3 5 x

Thomas Jefferson (4-14) 100 040 0 -- 5 8 4

Game 2: Thomas Jefferson 9, Sioux City West 8

Even more impressive than their comeback in the first game of the doubleheader, the Yellow Jackets trailed 8-3 entering the seventh inning. But never out of it, TJ strung together a huge final inning with their backs against the wall.

Leading the offense -- which drew nine walks -- were Nate Anderson (2-for-4), and Peyton Steinspring (1-for-3, one RBI, two walks), Kyle Komor (1-for-3, one RBI), Jordan Steinspring (0-for-3, sac fly) and Kendall Bell (0-for-3, walk, RBI).

Grant Nuzum (4 IP, three strikeouts, five earned runs) and Bell (W, 3 IP, two strikeouts) combined on the mound.

Sioux City West (3-17) 130 022 0 -- 8 5 x

Thomas Jefferson (5-14) 011 010 6 -- 9 6 4

Game 1: St. Albert 3, Harlan 1

The Falcons got a strong performance from Owen Marshall on the mound. The sophomore pitched a complete game with just three hits and one earned run allowed, while striking out eight Cyclones hitters to earn the win.

At the plate, the Falcons had just two hits (Cole Pekny, Parker Heisterkamp), but a three-run third inning was enough for the win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Harlan (6-7) 000 100 0 – 1 3 1

St. Albert (8-9) 003 000 0 – 3 2 0

Game 2: St. Albert 12, Harlan 4

After being limited at the dish in the first game, the Falcons scored five runs in both the third and sixth innings to run away from the Cyclones for a comfortable win.

Pekny led the way with a 3-for-4 game, driving in three RBIs, while Colton Brennan (2-for-4) and Jeremiah Sherrill (1-for-4) both drove in two runs. Five Cyclones errors kept the Falcons moving around the base paths, and on the mound, Cael Hobbs (W, 4 IP, three earned runs, four strikeouts) and Sherrill (3 IP, two strikeouts) combined to get the job done.

Harlan (6-8) 000 400 0 – 4 5 5

St. Albert (9-9) 205 005 0 – 12 9 2

Lewis Central 8, Atlantic 4

Class 3A’s No. 2 team is rolling. The Titans notched their 12th straight win on Thursday, coming back from a narrow 4-3 deficit with five runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

Luke Woltmann led the way with three RBIs, while Casey Clair, Jack Doolittle, Logan Manz and Gaven Goldsberry added one each.

Brady Hetzel (W, 3 IP, 0 earned runs, five strikeouts) and Goldsberry (4 IP, two earned runs, five strikeouts) combined on the mound and overcame five Titans errors.

Atlantic (6-5) 103 000 0 – 4 3 3

Lewis Central (12-1) 210 140 0 – 8 6 5

Treynor 16, Missouri Valley 1 (4 inn.)

The Cardinals lit up the scoreboard early and often, dispatching of the Big Reds in just four innings.

Both Brady Wallace (2-for-4, two doubles) and Mason Yochum (3-for-4) put together huge nights at the plate, driving in five RBIs each. Starting pitcher Ryan Bach also added three RBIs and struck out four Big Red hitters in four innings of work.

In the second and third spots in the lineup, Charlie Schrage and Jaxon Schumacher combined to reach base in seven out of eight plate appearances.

Mo. Valley (3-11) 100 0xx x – 1

Treynor (7-3) 634 3xx x – 16

Tri-Center 11, Audubon 3

The Trojans definitively snapped a four-game losing streak with plenty of offense against the Wheelers.

Tri-Center did not report stats.

Audubon (2-10) 020 000 1 – 3

Tri-Center (7-5) 133 301 0 – 11

Riverside 11, Logan-Magnolia 5

The Bulldogs were held scoreless through the first four innings, but made up for it in the fifth and sixth, scoring all 11 runs in a comfortable win over the Panthers.

Kyler Rieken (1-for-4) and Paxtyn Meek (1-for-3) both took advantage of their hits, driving in two RBIs each, while Mason McCready (2-for-4) also drove in two runs. Garrett Hough (2-for-4) and Aaron Smith-Haven (0-for-3) both drove in a run as well.

Hough went 6.1 innings on the mound with four strikeouts, but was pulled after reaching 98 pitches as the Panthers threatened in the seventh. Cole Jeppesen finished the job and the Bulldogs picked up their second win in three games.

Logan-Magnolia (5-8) 010 100 3 – 5 6 4

Riverside (3-7) 000 056 0 – 11 11 3

Game 1: Sioux City North 9, Abraham Lincoln 2

Bolstered by a four-run fourth, the Stars cruised to a win in game one of a doubleheader. Aidan Martin (3-for-4) and Bennett Olsen (1-for-2) drove in the lone Lynx runs.

Abraham Lincoln (6-11) 100 010 0 – 2 8 3

Sioux City North (15-5) 021 420 0 – 9 12 3

Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 7, Sioux City North 4

The Lynx bounced back quickly in game two, scoring six runs in the first two innings and holding on for a solid win.

Brayden Lincoln led the AL offense with three RBIs, while Martin was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles. Olsen also drove in two runs, and both Zach Lincoln and Owen Wilcoxsen added an RBI each.

Zach Lincoln, Martin and Clayton Smith combined to get the job done on the mound as the Lynx won their third in the last four games.

Abraham Lincoln (7-11) 240 000 1 – 7

Sioux City North (15-6) 200 020 0 – 4

IKM-Manning 2, AHSTW 1

The Vikings senior night – honoring Jacob Coon and Brayden Lund – was spoiled by the Wolves, who shut down the Vikings bats.

AHSTW did not report stats.

IKM-Manning (3-7) 110 000 0 – 2 3 0

AHSTW (7-2) 000 001 0 – 1 x x

Clarinda 5, Glenwood 1

The Rams had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Cardinals, who scored a run early and added three in the third on the way to a win.

Even with eight hits – led by Jason Colpitts and Risto Lappala with two each – the Rams were unable to string together enough in a row to score, plating just one on an RBI from Lappala.

Clarinda (5-4) 103 010 0 – 5 7 1

Glenwood (5-4) 000 100 0 – 1 8 0