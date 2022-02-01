Prep Basketball: AHSTW loses to No. 1 Grand View, Bulldogs sweep Warriors, Heartland falls to Cornerstone

Boys

Bellevue (Nebraska) Cornerstone Christian 71, Heartland Christian 62: Heartland Christian junior Colton Brennan scored 33 points in Monday’s home game, but the Eagles’ defense struggled to slow down the Cougars during the loss.

Heartland held a one-point lead after the first quarter of Monday’s home game against Cornerstone Christian but was outscored 41-30 in the next two quarters.

The Eagles tried to erase the 10-point deficit in the fourth, outscoring the Cougars 18-17.

Senior Anthony Khol scored nine points, sophomore Matt Stile added nine points and junior Luke Anderson finished with three.

Khol dished out six assists and grabbed 10 rebounds, Stile hauled in 11 boards and Brennan swiped five steals.

No. 1 Des Moines Grand View Christian 72, No. 5 AHSTW 67: AHSTW saw its undefeated basketball season come to an end on Monday night at home after Grand View went on a 22-8 run in the second half to take the lead.

The Vikings led 21-14 after the first quarter, but the Thunder’s run gave them a 36-29 lead by the break. Grand View extended its lead to 53-42 in the third and held off AHSTW who won the fourth quarter 25-19.

AHSTW drops to 17-1 with the loss. Grand View is 20-0 after the win.

Raydden Grobe scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Kyle Sternberg scored 21 and hauled in seven boards.

Riverside 88, Whiting 14: Riverside started the game on a 29-2 run in Monday’s home win. The Bulldogs shot 7 of 17 from behind the arc and only committed five turnovers all game.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led the team with 23 points, junior Aiden Bell scored 20 and sophomore Garrett Hough finished with 11 off the bench.

Jeppesen finished with seven rebounds.

Girls

Cornerstone 39, Heartland 19: Heartland held Cornerstone to just 39 points but couldn’t get its offense going.

Cornerstone led 11-4 after the first quarter, 19-8 at halftime and 35-16 after three quarters.

Riverside 51, Whiting 14: Riverside senior Morgan Heiny scored 13 points after knowing down three 3s to lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

Riverside led 11-5 after the first quarter, 25-7 at halftime and 44-11 after three quarters. The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 7-3 in the fourth.

Senior Maddie Heiny scored 10 points, sophomore Elyssa Amdor grabbed nine rebounds, and freshman Elly Henderson swiped six steals.