Sternberg was the Vikings' second-leading scorer (16.1 points per game), a key part of the team's 21-3 season that ended in the 2A-7 region championship game. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward also grabbed 7.4 rebounds, dished out 3.1 assists, and was also a defensive presence, averaging 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.